TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
Turners & Growers : Cedenco Foods NZ named ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of the Year

08/03/2018 | 03:41am CEST

T&G CEO Gareth Edgecombe (left) with Cedenco Foods' representatives, the overall winners of the Hawke's Bay Export Awards.

T&G Global has congratulated Cedenco Foods New Zealand for being named as ExportNZ Hawke's Bay ASB Exporter of the Year for 2018.

The Gisborne-based business was presented with the award by the head of trade finance at ASB Bank, Mike Atkins, at a sold-out awards dinner at the Napier Conference Centre last evening. The accolade followed Cedenco winning the inaugural T&G Global Best Medium to Large Exporter Award.

T&G also supported a new category for 2018, the Unsung Heroes Award, aimed at recognising the hard work put in behind the scenes of exporting organisations. The award was shared by three people; Kellie Millar, sales co-ordinator, Future Products Group, Steve Young, business development manager, Napier Port and Mairead Hart, finance manager, Pultron Composites.

T&G's CEO Gareth Edgecombe presented both the Unsung Hero's Awards and the Best Medium to Large Exporter Award to recipients at the gala dinner.

'It was a true pleasure to present awards to Kellie, Steve and Mairead as acknowledgment of all they're doing behind the scenes to contribute to the growth of their employing companies and the subsequent success of the wider region,' he says.

'Well done also to Cedenco for winning the T&G Global Best Medium to Large Exporter Award and the overall title, Hawke's Bay Exporter of the Year. As a major exporter, we understand the complexities of delivering products on time and in optimum condition and the challenges and opportunities exporting presents. Congratulations to not only the winners but all entrants for growing the Hawke's Bay and New Zealand economies.'

Hawkes Bay and Gisborne are core regions for T&G which works with citrus, apple, pear and stonefruit growers, as well as running its own orchards, to deliver high quality fruit year-round.



T&G Global Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:40:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED266
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC23.47%10 276
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC9.34%3 584
KWS SAAT SE0.75%2 591
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.9.83%1 625
BAYWA AG-9.11%1 187
