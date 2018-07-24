Log in
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD
Turquoise Hill to announce second quarter financial results on July 31, 2018

07/24/2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSX:TRQ) will announce its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill’s website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

Contact
Investors and Media

Tony Shaffer
+ 604 648 3934
[email protected] 

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 212 M
EBIT 2018 183 M
Net income 2018 198 M
Debt 2018 2 202 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,88
P/E ratio 2019 45,81
EV / Sales 2018 6,51x
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
Capitalization 5 694 M
Managers
NameTitle
Luke Colton Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Brendan Lane Vice President-Operations & Development
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
James Wendell Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD-13.29%5 694
BHP BILLITON PLC5.76%122 088
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.30%122 088
RIO TINTO3.08%94 856
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.37%94 856
ANGLO AMERICAN3.56%29 512
