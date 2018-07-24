Turquoise Hill to announce second quarter financial results on July 31, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSX:TRQ) will announce its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill’s website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

