DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: 100% shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in Berlin.



DGAP-Media / 06.08.2018 / 12:08



DGH AG operates as a management company for real estate investments, offering tailored services for investors and investment management for its clients, and also helping them to build up quality portfolios, particularly in the areas of modern senior residences, residential real estate, micro-living (student housing & apartments) and office real estate.

With the appointment of Frank Peinelt as CEO in March 2018, DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG, which had been dormant up to that point, commenced operational business activities. Peinelt is responsible for financial management and investor relations.

Michael Power was appointed to the Board of Management of DGH AG in April 2018. Power is responsible for corporate strategy, project management and legal matters.

Since May 2018, Wolfgang Machalek has coordinated financial communications and is responsible for market perception of DGH as a management company for real estate investments.

DGH Ag's newly appointed Supervisory Board is an important milestone in the DGH growth strategy, and will ensure compliance governance and transparency guidelines as well as all statutory rules in regard to financial supervision. The Supervisory Board was unanimously appointed on 19 July 2018, so that DGH AG now also has an independent and market-experienced controlling body for all corporate divisions:

Dr. Udo Blümel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has been running his own law firm since June 2005. His activities include advising and supporting clients in all legal areas. Dr. Blümel was a founding member of the law firm de Maizière & Partner. He studied law in Berlin and was awarded the Humboldt Prize on graduation. He received an honorary doctorate from the European University in 1999.

Mr. Steffen Buckwitz, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is a graduate of the TU Dresden. His focus is on the development and implementation of controlling instruments and the support of due diligence processes in the acquisition and sale of real estate, projects and companies. Furthermore, he specialized in the management and support of real estate project development and the valuation of real estate and real estate portfolios.

Mr. André Ritschel, the third member of the Supervisory Board, has been an independent entrepreneur and investment advisor since 1999. He is a certified investment advisor (DBBV), specialist for insurance and financial investments, Deutsche Akademie für Vermögensberatung (DAV), he is licensed as a broker and loan broker in accordance with §34c GWO, is an insurance expert as defined by §34d IHK, a financial investment specialist under §34f IHK and a real estate loan broker as defined by §34i. Mr. Ritschel is a proven expert in the insurance sector and in all issues relating to financing, which makes him particularly valuable as a member of the Supervisory Board of DGH AG.

In addition to these personnel and structural developments, DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG has acquired its first real estate and real estate projects and is currently in contract negotiations and planning. The projects are all located at interesting points in structurally vibrant German cities.

DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG intends to attract new strategic shareholders who will bring their business competence to promote the long-term development of the company. It is approaching institutional investors in connection with the implementation of real estate projects with excellent prospects for solid, long-term returns.

About DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG



