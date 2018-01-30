Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  TVS Motor Company Limited    TVSMOTOR   INE494B01023

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TVS Motor : revenue grows 23.5% and Profit Before Tax grows 23.9% in Q3 of FY 2017-18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 08:30am CET
Chennai, January 30, 2018:

TVS Motor Company has reported a revenue growth of 23.5% for the quarter ended December 2017. Revenue excluding Excise duty / GST grew to Rs.3684.95 crores in the quarter ended December 2017 from Rs.2983.38 crores in the quarter ended December 2016.

The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered a growth of 23.9% to Rs.210.36 crores in the third quarter of 2017-18 from Rs.169.80 crores in the third quarter of the previous financial year. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 16.3% to Rs.154.35 crores in the quarter under review from Rs.132.67 crores in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter ended December 2017, the overall two-wheeler sales of the Company including exports grew by 13.8% to 7.99 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017 from 7.03 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 26.7% to 3.14 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017 from 2.48 lakh units registered in the third quarter of 2016-17. Scooter sales increased to 2.69 lakh units in the third quarter of 2017-18 from 2.21 lakh units in the third quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 21.6%.

The Company exported 1.40 lakh units of two and three wheelers in the quarter under review as against 0.99 lakh units in the third quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 42.4%.

Three wheeler sales of the Company registered a growth of 67.7% to 26,968 units in the quarter under review as against 16,081 units in the third quarter of 2016-17.

Cumulative nine months results:

In the nine months ended December 2017, revenue excluding Excise duty / GST, grew by 19.9% to Rs.11136.90 crores from Rs.9290.81 crores in the nine months ended December 2016. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine months ended December 2017 grew by 21.6% toRs. 686.59 crores as against Rs. 564.66 crores recorded in the nine months ended December 2016.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended December2017 grew by 15.2% to Rs. 496.98 crores as against Rs. 431.31 crores registered in the nine months endedDecember 2016.

About TVS Motor Company

We are a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and is the flagship company of the USD 7 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past three years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive two years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

For further information, please contact

Varghese M Thomas
[email protected]

KS Harini
[email protected]

TVS Motor Company Limited published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:29:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
08:30a TVS MOTOR : revenue grows 23.5% and Profit Before Tax grows 23.9% in Q3 of FY 20..
01/09 TVS MOTOR : acquires 5.6% stake in Condivision for Rs50 lakh
01/05 TVS MOTOR : Vendor rajsriya to start mysuru unit by jun 2018
01/02 TVS MOTOR : records 39% growth in sales in December 2017
01/02 AUTO SALES : Some in the fast lane, others yet to pick up pace
01/01 TVS MOTOR : posts 39% sales growth in December 2017
01/01 TVS MOTOR : sees 39% yoy growth in December 2017
2017 TVS MOTOR : re-appoints Mr Sudarshan Venu as joint MD for 5 years
2017 TVS MOTOR : Rejigs key roles to sharpen focus on premium bikes and global market..
2017 TVS MOTOR : re-appoints Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five ..
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 148 B
EBIT 2018 9 497 M
Net income 2018 7 397 M
Debt 2018 8 414 M
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 46,15
P/E ratio 2019 33,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 342 B
Chart TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TVS Motor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | TVSMOTOR | INE494B01023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 601  INR
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kunnath Narayanan Radhakrishnan President & Chief Executive Officer
Venu Srinivasan Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Seeplapothur G. R. Murali Chief Financial Officer
Rangaswami Ramakrishnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Harihar Iyer Lakshmanan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-8.69%5 363
BAJAJ AUTO-0.80%15 075
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.27%12 052
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-5.79%11 219
HARLEY-DAVIDSON8.39%9 281
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD4.99%2 464
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.