TVS Motor : revenue grows 23.5% and Profit Before Tax grows 23.9% in Q3 of FY 2017-18

TVS Motor Company has reported a revenue growth of 23.5% for the quarter ended December 2017. Revenue excluding Excise duty / GST grew to Rs.3684.95 crores in the quarter ended December 2017 from Rs.2983.38 crores in the quarter ended December 2016.

The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered a growth of 23.9% to Rs.210.36 crores in the third quarter of 2017-18 from Rs.169.80 crores in the third quarter of the previous financial year. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 16.3% to Rs.154.35 crores in the quarter under review from Rs.132.67 crores in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter ended December 2017, the overall two-wheeler sales of the Company including exports grew by 13.8% to 7.99 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017 from 7.03 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 26.7% to 3.14 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2017 from 2.48 lakh units registered in the third quarter of 2016-17. Scooter sales increased to 2.69 lakh units in the third quarter of 2017-18 from 2.21 lakh units in the third quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 21.6%.

The Company exported 1.40 lakh units of two and three wheelers in the quarter under review as against 0.99 lakh units in the third quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 42.4%.

Three wheeler sales of the Company registered a growth of 67.7% to 26,968 units in the quarter under review as against 16,081 units in the third quarter of 2016-17.

Cumulative nine months results :

In the nine months ended December 2017, revenue excluding Excise duty / GST, grew by 19.9% to Rs.11136.90 crores from Rs.9290.81 crores in the nine months ended December 2016. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine months ended December 2017 grew by 21.6% toRs. 686.59 crores as against Rs. 564.66 crores recorded in the nine months ended December 2016.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended December2017 grew by 15.2% to Rs. 496.98 crores as against Rs. 431.31 crores registered in the nine months endedDecember 2016.

About TVS Motor Company

We are a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and is the flagship company of the USD 7 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past three years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive two years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

