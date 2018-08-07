21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky -- Update

By Adam Clark



21st Century Fox said Tuesday that it has posted its offer document to shareholders of British pay-TV operator Sky, as it aims to win out over a higher bid from Comcast.

Fox said that after receiving clearance from British regulators, it has now made its 14 pounds-a-share ($18.13) offer formal. Sky's independent committee said it has noted the publication of Fox's offer document and will publish its formal response within 14 days.

The deal is dependent on acceptances representing 75% of Sky shares that Fox doesn't currently own. Fox already has a 39% stake in Sky. However, Fox said it reserves the right to reduce the acceptance condition to a level not less than a simple majority of all Sky shares.

21st Century Fox and News Corp, parent company of The Wall Street Journal, share common ownership.

Sky had received a GBP14.75 a share offer from Comcast, valuing the company at $34 billion, and a 5% premium to Fox's bid. Comcast's latest offer was recommended by Sky's independent directors, who withdrew their earlier support of the Fox bid.

Sky shareholders have until Aug. 22 to accept or reject the Comcast bid.

Shares in Sky closed up 0.3% at GBP15.20 on Tuesday.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]