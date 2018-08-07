Log in
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
08/07 08:17:13 pm
45.795 USD   +0.23%
21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky -- Update

08/07/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

By Adam Clark

21st Century Fox said Tuesday that it has posted its offer document to shareholders of British pay-TV operator Sky, as it aims to win out over a higher bid from Comcast.

Fox said that after receiving clearance from British regulators, it has now made its 14 pounds-a-share ($18.13) offer formal. Sky's independent committee said it has noted the publication of Fox's offer document and will publish its formal response within 14 days.

The deal is dependent on acceptances representing 75% of Sky shares that Fox doesn't currently own. Fox already has a 39% stake in Sky. However, Fox said it reserves the right to reduce the acceptance condition to a level not less than a simple majority of all Sky shares.

21st Century Fox and News Corp, parent company of The Wall Street Journal, share common ownership.

Sky had received a GBP14.75 a share offer from Comcast, valuing the company at $34 billion, and a 5% premium to Fox's bid. Comcast's latest offer was recommended by Sky's independent directors, who withdrew their earlier support of the Fox bid.

Sky shareholders have until Aug. 22 to accept or reject the Comcast bid.

Shares in Sky closed up 0.3% at GBP15.20 on Tuesday.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 0.22% 45.37 Delayed Quote.32.68%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.42% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
SKY -0.59% 16.89 Delayed Quote.50.25%
SKY 0.30% 1520 Delayed Quote.49.75%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.36% 45.86 Delayed Quote.32.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 000 M
EBIT 2018 6 386 M
Net income 2018 4 388 M
Debt 2018 13 200 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 18,78
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 84 308 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX32.32%84 308
VIVENDI-2.10%33 093
VIACOM-5.58%11 959
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.45%6 776
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.156.83%6 259
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.53%4 827
