FOX News Channel : Signs Trey Yingst as a General Assignment Reporter Based in Jerusalem

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Trey Yingst as a general assignment reporter, announced Jay Wallace, President of FOX News. Yingst will be based out of FNC’s Jerusalem bureau, reporting to bureau chief Eli Fastman and starts his new role today.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Trey’s experience covering stories overseas has given him an extensive understanding of the global news landscape. We are confident he will be a great asset to our international news team, covering top headlines worldwide.”

Yingst added, “I am excited to get back to my roots covering breaking news and international events from the Jerusalem bureau for the number one cable news channel.”

Yingst most recently served as chief Washington correspondent for OAN and has been with the network since June 2016, where he was also the chief White House correspondent at the start of the Trump administration. During his stint there, Yingst was described by journalism’s Poynter Institute as having aggressively questioned the Trump administration and by Mediaite as a correspondent with a “tendency to ask the major questions of the day.” Prior to this, he contributed to BBC News for two years where he reported on multiple breaking news events, including the police brutality protests in Baltimore, MD and Ferguson, MO, making national headlines for his coverage of the latter.

He also contributed to Canada’s CTV News and co-founded News2Share, an online media outlet publishing stories and multimedia content from conflict zones, while he was still in college. While running News2Share, Yingst covered international assignments from Gaza, Ukraine, Rwanda and Uganda. A member of the White House Correspondents Association, the National Press Club and the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society, Yingst received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from American University.

