TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 08:16:09 pm
45.815 USD   +0.27%
07:54pFOX NEWS CHANNE : Signs Trey Yingst as a General Assignment Reporter..
BU
07:45pFox posts offer document for Sky deal
RE
07:43p21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FOX News Channel : Signs Trey Yingst as a General Assignment Reporter Based in Jerusalem

08/07/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Trey Yingst as a general assignment reporter, announced Jay Wallace, President of FOX News. Yingst will be based out of FNC’s Jerusalem bureau, reporting to bureau chief Eli Fastman and starts his new role today.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Trey’s experience covering stories overseas has given him an extensive understanding of the global news landscape. We are confident he will be a great asset to our international news team, covering top headlines worldwide.”

Yingst added, “I am excited to get back to my roots covering breaking news and international events from the Jerusalem bureau for the number one cable news channel.”

Yingst most recently served as chief Washington correspondent for OAN and has been with the network since June 2016, where he was also the chief White House correspondent at the start of the Trump administration. During his stint there, Yingst was described by journalism’s Poynter Institute as having aggressively questioned the Trump administration and by Mediaite as a correspondent with a “tendency to ask the major questions of the day.” Prior to this, he contributed to BBC News for two years where he reported on multiple breaking news events, including the police brutality protests in Baltimore, MD and Ferguson, MO, making national headlines for his coverage of the latter.

He also contributed to Canada’s CTV News and co-founded News2Share, an online media outlet publishing stories and multimedia content from conflict zones, while he was still in college. While running News2Share, Yingst covered international assignments from Gaza, Ukraine, Rwanda and Uganda. A member of the White House Correspondents Association, the National Press Club and the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society, Yingst received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from American University.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox News is the top-cited outlet. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 000 M
EBIT 2018 6 386 M
Net income 2018 4 388 M
Debt 2018 13 200 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 18,78
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 84 308 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX32.32%84 308
VIVENDI-2.10%33 093
VIACOM-5.58%11 959
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.45%6 776
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.156.83%6 259
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.53%4 827
