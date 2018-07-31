Log in
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Fox Archives: 'Just Imagine' (1930) looks 50 years into the future

07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Picture yourself transported 50 years into the future: a world of flying cars (with wing-to-wing traffic), meals in pill form and manned missions to Mars. This reality seems within grasp for us in 2018, but in the film 'Just Imagine,' produced by Fox Film Corp in 1930, this was the vision of America in 1980.

The film, a sci-fi romantic comedy/musical, centers around a pilot named J21 (names have been replaced with numbers) who is deemed unworthy by a government-appointed marriage tribunal to marry the woman he loves. The rest of the film centers on his quest to be deemed worthy by the government by leading the first ever expedition to Mars.

The film is replete with elaborate sets, over-the-top comedic performances and acutely accurate predictions on modern technology like the ring doorbell, video conferencing and advancements in technology that allow scientists to produce babies in laboratories. While the version of the future portrayed in the film isn't quite how the 1980s and beyond turned out, it is a fascinating look into the past to see what people imagined the future would hold.



The Fox Archives is mandated to collect, catalog, preserve and make accessible the following assets of the 20th Century Fox studios: props, set decoration, photographs, art department and publicity materials from our film and television productions, and from the 20th Century Fox studio itself. We work primarily with internal Fox groups but also from time to time with outside organizations such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:57:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 987 M
EBIT 2018 6 386 M
Net income 2018 4 396 M
Debt 2018 13 200 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 18,54
P/E ratio 2019 20,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 83 837 M
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX30.61%83 837
VIVENDI-4.55%31 441
VIACOM-6.59%11 543
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.42%7 013
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.167.33%6 469
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.26%4 995
