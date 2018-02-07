Twenty First Century Fox : 21st Century Fox Revenue Up but Costs Weigh on Profit

By Maria Armental

Cable TV networks powered revenue growth at 21st Century Fox in the December quarter, but higher costs related to sports programming and theatrical releases weighed on operating profit.

Fox booked a $1.34 billion benefit tied to the U.S. tax overhaul that more than doubled its quarterly net profit.

The quarterly report is the first since 21st Century Fox in December agreed to sell most of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. in a $52.4 billion deal. Disney will get the Twentieth Century Fox film and TV studio, some U.S. cable TV networks and international assets, including Fox's 39% stake in U.K. pay TV giant Sky PLC.

Fox will retain broadcast, sports and news assets, including the Fox TV network and Fox News. (21st Century Fox and the Wall Street Journal's parent, News Corp, share common ownership.)

On Wednesday, Executive Chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement the company was focused on completing the deal with Disney, launching the "new" Fox and completing an acquisition of the rest of Sky. Last month, British antitrust regulators said the deal would give the Murdoch family too much influence in the British media but left the door open for actions that could make the deal possible.

Fox said in the earnings statement on Wednesday that it expects the Sky acquisition to close by mid-2019.

Overall, Fox's second-quarter profit more than doubled to $1.83 billion, or 99 cents a share, from $856 million, or 46 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding the tax-related benefit and other items, profit from continuing operations fell to 42 cents a share from 53 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.04 billion, from $7.68 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had projected 38 cents a share in adjusted profit and $7.94 billion in revenue.

Fox's cable networks unit, home to Fox News and the FS1 sports network, drove the December quarter results with a 12% increase in domestic affiliate fee revenue, which is the money collected from pay-TV distributors to carry Fox's channels. Operating income before depreciation and amortization increased 2.6%.

Fox News had another strong quarter, contributing to the revenue and profit expansion at the cable unit.

Lower ratings for National Football League and World Series games, along with lower revenue from political ads, contributed to a difficult quarter for the broadcast TV unit. Revenue was down 6% to $1.81 billion. Sports programming costs rose, and operating profit in the segment, which includes the Fox broadcast network and local TV stations, plunged 85%.

Operating profit at the filmed entertainment division, which includes the Twentieth Century Fox studio, fell 66% from a year earlier on higher theatrical release costs. The current quarter included costs tied to the release of such films as "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and "The Post."

Fox's class A shares, which have been trading near three-year highs, rose 2% to $36.78 in after-hours trading.

