Twenty First Century Fox : Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Signs New Contract

By Joe Flint

Shepard Smith, chief news anchor and managing editor of breaking news for the Fox News Channel, has signed a new contract that will keep him at the top-rated news network for several years.

Mr. Smith is one of the most visible presences at Fox News and has been a part of the on-air team since it launched in 1996. He is known both for his reporting and anchoring of breaking stories, such as the recent Florida school shooting, as well as political stories. Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News parent 21st Century Fox, said Thursday that Mr. Smith "has elevated our entire newsgathering process."

The new agreement for Mr. Smith, 54 years old, provides stability at the network during a time when much of its lineup has undergone changes over the past year. Mr. Smith's daily afternoon program averaged 1.6 million viewers in February, according to Nielsen, topping both CNN and MSNBC.

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

