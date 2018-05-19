Log in
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
News

Twenty First Century Fox : Judge Dismisses Surveillance Lawsuit Filed by Former Fox News Host

05/19/2018 | 04:25am CEST

By Joe Flint

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Fox News on-air personality Andrea Tantaros that alleged surveillance by the cable news channel after she said its top executive sexually harassed her.

In his ruling, Judge George B. Daniels of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said Ms. Tantaros's complaint was based "primarily on speculation and conjecture."

She also failed to offer any facts to support her claim that she suffered "severe emotional distress requiring medical treatment and medication," the judge said.

A spokeswoman for Fox News said, "The decision speaks for itself." Ms. Tantaros couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Ms. Tantaros initially filed a suit in New York State Supreme Court in 2016 in which she said she was a victim of Roger Ailes, the Fox News chairman and chief executive who was forced out in a sexual-harassment scandal. Mr. Ailes denied he engaged in any form of harassment. He died in 2017.

The judge in that case ruled the suit should be resolved in arbitration per the language of Ms. Tantaros's contract. The matter is still in arbitration.

Ms. Tantaros then filed the federal suit alleging Fox News executives spied on her and tapped her phones as part of an effort to besmirch her reputation.

Fox News denied the allegations. In a 2016 filing in response to her harassment complaint, Fox News said she is "not a victim, she's an opportunist."

Ms. Tantaros was a co-host on the Fox afternoon show "The Five." Fox News said she was suspended by the network in 2016 before her accusations for writing and publishing a book without first getting approval and submitting the manuscript for review as required by her contract. Ms. Tantaros said she provided Fox News with adequate information about the book.

That, Fox News said, is why she then made her claims against Mr. Ailes and that she had never complained about his conduct before her suspension.

In her lawsuit, Ms. Tantaros alleged that during a meeting with executive William Shine in the spring of 2015, she asked for "relief from Ailes's harassment" and that Mr. Shine responded by describing Mr. Ailes as a "very powerful man" and that Ms. Tantaros "needed to let this one go."

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox and The Wall Street Journal share common ownership.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]

