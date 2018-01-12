Log in
U.S. FCC pauses review of Sinclair's plan to buy Tribune Media Co

01/12/2018 | 01:08am CET
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that it was pausing its review of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's (>> Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc) plan to buy Tribune Media Company (>> Tribune Media Co).

The agency said that its review would entail evaluating Sinclair's offer of divestitures, and that because the agency would need an opportunity "to fully review them," it paused its informal 180-day transaction clock.

Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (>> Twenty-First Century Fox) is in talks to buy about 10 television stations from Sinclair as part of the divestiture, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)

