Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center

Built on Twilio’s Programmable Communications Cloud and Super Network, Flex is developer and partner friendly, instantly omnichannel, and contextually intelligent, with proven elastic scale up to 50,000 agents

Flex ushers in a new era of fully programmable applications, the next evolution of enterprise software

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced Twilio Flex, the first contact center platform that gives businesses complete control of their contact center experience. With Twilio Flex, companies can instantly deploy an omnichannel contact center platform and also programmatically customize every element of the experience including the interface, communication channels, agent routing, and reporting to meet the unique needs of the business. With the launch of Flex, Twilio introduces a new type of platform for applications which has the potential to disrupt traditional monolithic application vendors in the same way API platforms disrupted traditional infrastructure services for communications, compute and payments. Flex is built on the same elastic Twilio infrastructure that supports hundreds of thousands of contact center agents* and handles nearly 40 billion interactions** a year. To learn more about Twilio Flex, please visit www.twilio.com/flex.

A company’s contact center is critical to building and maintaining relationships with customers. However, as customer expectations shift with the availability of new communication channels, companies struggle to keep pace because of the difficulties and cost of upgrading the on-premises, hardware-based solutions that have dominated the contact center market for decades. Many companies have outgrown the one-size-fits-all applications and are demanding the ability to create an experience for their customers and agents customized to their unique needs.

“Hundreds of companies including ING Bank, Zillow, Simply Business and National Debt Relief have built customized contact center solutions using Twilio’s communication APIs,” said Al Cook, head of the contact center business at Twilio. “With Flex, we are providing a contact center platform that has a point-of-view based on the best practices we’ve learned, offers options for those who want to get up and running quickly, and gives businesses unlimited flexibility as they design their customer experiences.”

CUSTOMIZABILITY FROM INFRASTRUCTURE TO INTERFACE

Introducing an entirely new approach to the industry, Twilio Flex delivers the first instantly deployable, cloud-based platform that allows businesses to programmatically customize every element of their contact center experience -- from the core infrastructure to the user interface. Flex allows businesses to:

Instantly support an omnichannel experience: Flex allows businesses to instantly deploy agent, administration and supervisor desktops and begin engaging with customers via channels including voice, SMS, email, chat, video, Facebook Messenger and any other channel immediately, either natively or through an integration.

Flex allows businesses to instantly deploy agent, administration and supervisor desktops and begin engaging with customers via channels including voice, SMS, email, chat, video, Facebook Messenger and any other channel immediately, either natively or through an integration. Programmatically customize any user interface: While Flex user interfaces work out of the box, they are designed to be customized at every point of the contact center journey. Businesses can customize customer-facing components like click-to-call or click-to-chat, add entirely new channels or integrate reporting dashboards to display agent performance or customer satisfaction.

While Flex user interfaces work out of the box, they are designed to be customized at every point of the contact center journey. Businesses can customize customer-facing components like click-to-call or click-to-chat, add entirely new channels or integrate reporting dashboards to display agent performance or customer satisfaction. Bring contextual intelligence to every interaction: Flex empowers developers with machine learning to improve agent, supervisor and operator productivity and uses Twilio’s powerful TaskRouter to apply attribute-based routing logic across all communication channels.

Flex empowers developers with machine learning to improve agent, supervisor and operator productivity and uses Twilio’s powerful TaskRouter to apply attribute-based routing logic across all communication channels. Build applications with drag-and-drop ease: Twilio Studio, a visual application builder, makes it easy to customize everything from IVRs and chatbots to SMS-based appointment reminders or surveys -- quickly and easily without writing code.

Twilio Studio, a visual application builder, makes it easy to customize everything from IVRs and chatbots to SMS-based appointment reminders or surveys -- quickly and easily without writing code. Integrate any application: Flex can integrate with any third-party applications that are critical to the business including customer relationship management (CRM) from Salesforce or Zendesk, workforce management (WFM), workforce optimization (WFO), reporting, analytics and data store.

“Twilio has been working with the in-house developers of businesses large and small for many years, helping them create customized customer and agent experiences,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president & principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. “The best practices gleaned from those engagements have been incorporated into a service that works out of the box and also allows for robust customization.”

AN ENTERPRISE PLATFORM BUILT FOR SCALE

Twilio Flex is designed for businesses and ISVs with large scale contact center deployments that require an additional layer of customization in order to best serve their customers. Underpinning the Twilio Flex contact center platform is Twilio’s Super Network, an elastic infrastructure that catalogs, orchestrates and delivers global connectivity to Twilio’s customer base. Twilio powers nearly 40 billion interactions* a year while maintaining a 99.95% service level agreement. Built on Twilio’s Super Network, Flex enables businesses to support up to 50,000 agents and reach customers in more than 100 countries without having to manage infrastructure or carrier relationships.

AN ECOSYSTEM TO EXTEND CUSTOMER SUCCESS

Twilio Flex provides a robust opportunity for the entire ecosystem of partners -- from ISVs to technology partners to systems integrators.

“When it comes to delivering the best customer experiences there’s no one size fits all,” said Ryan Nichols, general manager of Zendesk Talk. “The partnership between Twilio and Zendesk is powerful because together we provide businesses a choice in how to build an integrated omnichannel experience. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Twilio in the future.”

For companies looking for a pre-built contact center solution, Twilio will continue to refer them to one of its many contact center partners like Zendesk or Serenova. Twilio Flex provides ISVs new sophisticated components to build into SaaS contact center solutions that ultimately allows the entire ecosystem to more effectively address the full spectrum of customer requirements.

Twilio is actively working with tier one systems integrators to help customers who want to build a highly customized solution, but may not have development resources in-house.

Twilio Marketplace partners including IBM Watson, Ytica, and Verint will provide customers with one-click integrations for capabilities like sentiment analysis, workforce optimization, workforce management, analytics, reporting, and storage.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Twilio Flex is currently in preview and will be generally available by the end of 2018 with flexible pricing options including per seat per month. To learn more, visit www.twilio.com/flex.

ABOUT TWILIO

More than 2 million developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat and video by virtualizing the world’s telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators, across every industry -- from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations -- to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

“Liberty Mutual has been working with Twilio for a couple years now using their developer APIs in some of our contact center areas. As we look ahead at industry trends and emergence of new channels, we are excited for the opportunities to make it easier for our customers to interact with us. We’re working with Twilio Flex to test and build new capabilities that are made possible by the power and innovation of cloud computing. It allows us to move beyond our existing API implementations towards a more programmable app model that provides the full omni-channel capabilities.” - John Heveran, SVP & CIO, Liberty Mutual Commercial Insurance

“We’ve partnered with Twilio for years as we know they are on the leading edge of changing how businesses communicate. Twilio’s architecture and connectivity have been critical to offering Serenova’s customers a plug and play option for conducting interactions via the cloud without sacrificing security or reliability. Twilio’s Flex is a logical step for a company that we’ve come to know first-hand is dedicated to evolving and improving how customers interact with contact center organizations.” - Pascal Vincent, CTO for Serenova

“At ING Bank, we believe the only way to keep up with innovation is to speed up, and the only way to speed up in the world of software is to empower the builders. Using this approach, ING is using Twilio’s platform to build one global contact center solution that serves customers in forty countries. This project will replace 17 separate legacy systems and provides us the flexibility and scale required to build the exact experience we need to serve our global customer base.” - Jannes Smit, head of IT omnichannel at ING

