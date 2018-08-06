Log in
TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED (TWIN)

TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED (TWIN)
My previous session
Most popular
News 
News Summary

Twin Disc, Incorporated : to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Twin Disc, incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E0AEC528CE616.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 M
EBIT 2018 14,5 M
Net income 2018 10,2 M
Finance 2018 8,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,10
P/E ratio 2019 17,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 297 M
Chart TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Twin Disc, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Batten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Rayburn Chairman
Malcolm F. Moore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Scott Knutson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Michael B. Gee Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWIN DISC, INCORPORATED-3.35%297
ABB LTD-13.90%49 012
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.23%11 938
ALSTOM11.00%9 875
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%4 413
ABB INDIA LTD-14.39%3 723
