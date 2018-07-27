Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Twitter, Inc.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) (“Twitter”
or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders. The
investigation seeks to determine whether Twitter and its executive
officers have violated the federal securities laws in connection with
prior statements made to investors.
On July 27, 2018, Twitter reported quarterly financial and operational
results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. As discussed by The Wall
Street Journal, “Twitter said its number of monthly users dropped in
the second quarter and could continue to fall as it purges fake
accounts—illustrating the challenges social-media companies face in
trying to clean up their platforms.” Similarly, Reuters detailed
how Twitter “reported fewer monthly active users than analysts expected
and warned that the closely-watched figure could keep falling as it
deletes phony accounts, sending shares sharply lower in early trading. …
Twitter had said earlier in July that deleting phony accounts would not
have much impact on monthly users, since the purge focused on inactive
accounts. Twitter’s relations with advertisers have been strained by
concerns about phony accounts bought by users to boost their following.”
Following this news, shares of Twitter’s stock declined approximately
20% in early trading on July 27, 2018, on heavy trading volume.
Twitter investors who have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 are
encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484)
258 – 1585, or via email at [email protected],
to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Investors may also receive information about this investigation, and
submit their information to the firm, online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/twitter/.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents stockholders in state and federal
courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela
Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005402/en/