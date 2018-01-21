Log in
TWITTER INC
SoFi in talks with top Twitter exec about CEO position: WSJ

01/21/2018 | 05:39am CET
Chief Financial Officer of Twitter Noto holds his phone during the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

Social Finance Inc (SoFi) is in discussions with Anthony Noto, a top Twitter Inc executive, to become the online lender's chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Noto, Twitter's chief operating officer, has been offered the CEO position at SoFi, the report said, and was expected to make a decision in the coming days.

SoFi, one of the most valuable private financial technology startups in the United States, has been without a CEO for a quarter of a year, since Mike Cagney stepped down amid a lawsuit that alleged that he presided over a hostile work environment for women.

Twitter on Saturday evening declined to comment and SoFi did not immediately respond to inquires by Reuters.

(This version of the story refiles to add slug for media clients. No changes in text.)

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 396 M
EBIT 2017 433 M
Net income 2017 -181 M
Finance 2017 2 709 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 6,21x
EV / Sales 2018 5,73x
Capitalization 17 574 M
Chart TWITTER INC
Duration : Period :
Twitter Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TWTR | US90184L1026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TWITTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid Kordestani Executive Chairman
Anthony J. Noto Chief Operating Officer
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER INC2.29%17 574
FACEBOOK0.65%526 794
LINE CORP7.07%10 177
MATCH GROUP INC0.93%8 905
SINA CORP18.59%8 586
MIXI INC-3.42%3 494
