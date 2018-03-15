NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Twitter shares saw big gains yesterday after traders learned the company may be working on a camera feature that could get it more advertisers. The feature could also threaten rival Snap, which wasn't too shaken by the news and saw its own gain. Twitter shares closed up around 7% while Snap shares closed up nearly 2%.

Twitter, Inc. was seeing its stock explode in Wednesday trading with shares closing up 7.30%. The big move came on the heels of news revealing that the company may be working on a camera-first feature that could threaten rival Snap. The details of the feature are according to three senio agency executives who have ever seen it or are familiar with it. The feature, which the executives say is in early stages of development, would combine location-based photos and videos with Twitter Moments around notable events. This means that companies could sponsor events or place ads in between tweeted real-time photos and videos. This is attractive to advertisers and could threaten the feature that Snap has when it collects location-based snaps and certain topics and then displays them in its Discover tab highlighted. Snap has taken pride in their feature being popular with advertisers but now Twitter may be competition. There is no date on when or even if the feature will launch and Twitter is yet to say anything. According to the Chief Digital Strategist for MWWPR, Parker Ray, "Twitter has been hyper-focused on being a home for live video with partnerships to stream NFL games and the launch of a live-streaming news channel with Bloomberg. In addition, Facebook's tweaking of its news feed, prioritizing personal posts from family and friends over videos and posts from businesses and news media, could make Twitter very appealing to brands. We're definitely seeing a healthy uptick when it comes to including Twitter in marketing budgets."

Snap Inc. shares closed up 1.94% on Wednesday with nearly 14.7 million shares traded. The stock didn't seem too affected by the reports that Twitter may be working on a camera feature that could be competition for the company when it comes to getting advertisers. Shares of Snap have been on a rampage, seeing gains of 28% in February after it reported its earnings on February 7th. The company's fourth quarter results surprised Wall Street as the struggling social media company had been declining since its IPO last June. For the quarter, Snap reported that sales climbed 72% YOY to $285.7 million. Analysts had been waiting for $252.9 million. While analysts had expected a loss of $0.16 a share, Snap reported a loss of just $0.13.

