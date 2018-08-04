Log in
TWITTER INC (TWTR)
08/03 10:02:29 pm
31.96 USD   -2.62%
Twitter : kaiden, robert

08/04/2018 | 02:46am CEST

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by KAIDEN ROBERT

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/03/18 for the Period Ending 08/01/18

Address

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

San Francisco, CA, 94103

Telephone

(415) 222-9670

CIK

0001418091

Symbol

TWTR

SIC Code

7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc.

Industry

Internet Services

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Kaiden Robert

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

8/1/2018

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

S (1)

2315

D

$32.2634

See footnote (3)

162793

(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents the number of shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. This sale is mandated by the Issuer's election under its equity incentive plans to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.

  • (2) Of the reported shares 156,953 shares are represented by RSUs.

  • (3) 5,840 shares are held of record by the Kaiden Family Trust Agreement, for which the Reporting Person serves as trustee.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Kaiden Robert

C/O TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Chief Accounting Officer

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

8/3/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

I

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 00:45:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 911 M
EBIT 2018 686 M
Net income 2018 258 M
Finance 2018 3 063 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 105,29
P/E ratio 2019 84,02
EV / Sales 2018 7,20x
EV / Sales 2019 6,17x
Capitalization 24 018 M
