Twitter : kaiden, robert

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by KAIDEN ROBERT

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/03/18 for the Period Ending 08/01/18

Address 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 San Francisco, CA, 94103 Telephone (415) 222-9670 CIK 0001418091 Symbol TWTR SIC Code 7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc. Industry Internet Services Sector Technology Fiscal Year 12/31

Kaiden Robert

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Common Stock

8/1/2018

S (1)

2315

D

$32.2634

See footnote (3)

162793

(2)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents the number of shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. This sale is mandated by the Issuer's election under its equity incentive plans to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.

(2) Of the reported shares 156,953 shares are represented by RSUs.

(3) 5,840 shares are held of record by the Kaiden Family Trust Agreement, for which the Reporting Person serves as trustee.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Kaiden Robert C/O TWITTER, INC. 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 Chief Accounting Officer

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

8/3/2018

