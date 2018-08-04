Twitter : kaiden, robert

TWITTER, INC.
Reported by KAIDEN ROBERT
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 08/03/18 for the Period Ending 08/01/18
Address
1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900
San Francisco, CA, 94103
Telephone
(415) 222-9670
CIK
0001418091
Symbol
TWTR
SIC Code
7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc.
Industry
Internet Services
Sector
Technology
Fiscal Year
12/31
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kaiden Robert
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
(City)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)
8/1/2018
S (1)
2315
D
$32.2634
162793
(2)
Explanation of Responses:
(1) Represents the number of shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. This sale is mandated by the Issuer's election under its equity incentive plans to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.
(2) Of the reported shares 156,953 shares are represented by RSUs.
(3) 5,840 shares are held of record by the Kaiden Family Trust Agreement, for which the Reporting Person serves as trustee.
Kaiden Robert
C/O TWITTER, INC.
1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Chief Accounting Officer
