Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Twitter Inc    TWTR

TWITTER INC (TWTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 10:02:26 pm
34.12 USD   -20.54%
02:17aTWITTER : montano michael
PU
02:17aTWITTER : okonjo-iweala ngozi
PU
02:17aTWITTER : zoellick robert b.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Twitter : montano michael

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 02:17am CEST

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by MONTANO MICHAEL

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 07/27/18 for the Period Ending 07/19/18

Address

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

San Francisco, CA, 94103

Telephone

(415) 222-9670

CIK

0001418091

Symbol

TWTR

SIC Code

7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc.

Industry

Internet Services

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Montano Michael

7/19/2018

TWITTER, INC. [TWTR]

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

VP, Engineering /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(1) (2)

Common Stock

522556

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Of the reported shares, 491,292 shares are represented by restricted stock units ("RSUs") of which (1) 3,600 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 1,200 shares quarterly with the next vest date on October 1, 2018; (2) 6,250 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 625 shares quarterly with the next vest date on August 1, 2018; (3) 27,645 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 50% on August 1, 2018 and November 1, 2018; (4) 1,000 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 25% with the first vest date on February 1, 2019; (5) 3,640 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 25% with the first vest date on February 1, 2020; (6) 227,500 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 25% of 35,000 RSUs will vest on each of August 1 and November 1, 2018, 25% of 105,000 RSUs will vest on each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2019 and 25% of 105,000 RSUs will vest on each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020; (continued in next footnote)

(2)

(7) 95,780 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 33.33% of 8,127 RSUs will vest each of August 1 and November 1, 2018, 25% of 7,103 RSUs will

vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2019, 25% of 5,170 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020,

25% of 52,059 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2021 and 25% of 26,030 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1,

August 1 and November 1, 2022; and (8) 125,877 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 25% of 56,863 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020, 25% of 50,350 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2021 and 25% of 18,664 RSUs will

vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2022.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Montano Michael

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

C/O TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures /s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

7/27/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned, as a Section 16 reporting person of Twitter, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints each of Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  • 1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain EDGAR codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

  • 2. complete and execute Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms and all amendments thereto as such attorney-in-fact shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; and

  • 3. do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the SEC, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney-in-fact shall deem appropriate.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorney-in-fact and agent shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the Company and the foregoing attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 13 th day of July 2018.

Signature: /s/ Michael Montano

Print Name: Michael Montano

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 00:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWITTER INC
02:17aTWITTER : montano michael
PU
02:17aTWITTER : okonjo-iweala ngozi
PU
02:17aTWITTER : zoellick robert b.
PU
07/27Investors step back from social-media darlings
DJ
07/27Expedia and Amazon climb while Twitter and Exxon skid
AQ
07/27THE LATEST : Twitter's stock plunges on weak user numbers
AQ
07/27Stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
07/27IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
RE
07/27FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 1..
RE
07/27KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Twitter, Inc.
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Twitter wraps 20% drop-off as analysts defend stock 
07/27Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/27/2018) 
07/27Twitter, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Summit sees buy opportunity in 19% Twitter plunge 
07/27Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 911 M
EBIT 2018 739 M
Net income 2018 224 M
Finance 2018 2 965 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 157,29
P/E ratio 2019 114,87
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 9,01x
Capitalization 33 283 M
Chart TWITTER INC
Duration : Period :
Twitter Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWITTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omid R. Kordestani Executive Chairman
Ned D. Segal Chief Financial Officer
Parag Agrawal Chief Technology Officer
David S. Rosenblatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWITTER INC78.84%33 283
FACEBOOK-0.11%629 582
MATCH GROUP INC22.58%11 008
LINE CORP10.92%10 412
SINA CORP-16.03%6 051
DENA CO LTD-9.59%2 889
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.