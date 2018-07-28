Twitter : montano michael

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by MONTANO MICHAEL

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 07/27/18 for the Period Ending 07/19/18

Address 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 San Francisco, CA, 94103 Telephone (415) 222-9670 CIK 0001418091 Symbol TWTR SIC Code 7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc. Industry Internet Services Sector Technology Fiscal Year 12/31

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) Montano Michael 7/19/2018 TWITTER, INC. [TWTR]

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 _____ Director _____ 10% Owner MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 ___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) VP, Engineering / (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(1) (2)

Common Stock

522556

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Of the reported shares, 491,292 shares are represented by restricted stock units ("RSUs") of which (1) 3,600 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 1,200 shares quarterly with the next vest date on October 1, 2018; (2) 6,250 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 625 shares quarterly with the next vest date on August 1, 2018; (3) 27,645 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 50% on August 1, 2018 and November 1, 2018; (4) 1,000 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 25% with the first vest date on February 1, 2019; (5) 3,640 shares subject to the RSUs vest at 25% with the first vest date on February 1, 2020; (6) 227,500 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 25% of 35,000 RSUs will vest on each of August 1 and November 1, 2018, 25% of 105,000 RSUs will vest on each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2019 and 25% of 105,000 RSUs will vest on each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020; (continued in next footnote)

(2)

(7) 95,780 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 33.33% of 8,127 RSUs will vest each of August 1 and November 1, 2018, 25% of 7,103 RSUs will

vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2019, 25% of 5,170 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020,

25% of 52,059 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2021 and 25% of 26,030 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1,

August 1 and November 1, 2022; and (8) 125,877 shares subject to the RSUs vest as follows: 25% of 56,863 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2020, 25% of 50,350 RSUs will vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2021 and 25% of 18,664 RSUs will

vest each of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1, 2022.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Montano Michael

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

C/O TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures /s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

7/27/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned, as a Section 16 reporting person of Twitter, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints each of Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain EDGAR codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

2. complete and execute Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms and all amendments thereto as such attorney-in-fact shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; and

3. do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the SEC, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney-in-fact shall deem appropriate.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorney-in-fact and agent shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the Company and the foregoing attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 13 th day of July 2018.

Signature: /s/ Michael Montano

Print Name: Michael Montano