Twitter : montano, michael

TWITTER, INC.
Reported by MONTANO MICHAEL
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 08/03/18 for the Period Ending 08/01/18
|
Address
|
1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900
|
San Francisco, CA, 94103
|
Telephone
|
(415) 222-9670
|
CIK
|
0001418091
|
Symbol
|
TWTR
|
SIC Code
|
7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc.
|
Industry
|
Internet Services
|
Sector
|
Technology
|
Fiscal Year
|
12/31
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Montano Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
8/1/2018
12846
D
$31.87
509710
Explanation of Responses:
(1) The shares reported as disposed of were withheld by the Issuer in order to cover withholding taxes in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units, or RSUs. These shares were not issued to or sold by the Reporting Person.
(2)
Of the reported shares 465,386 shares are represented by RSUs.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Montano Michael C/O TWITTER, INC.
1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
|
VP, Engineering
Signatures /s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
8/3/2018
Date
D
