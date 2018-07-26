Log in
Twitter : williams, evan clark

07/26/2018 | 02:25am CEST

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by WILLIAMS EVAN CLARK

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 07/25/18 for the Period Ending 07/23/18

Address

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

San Francisco, CA, 94103

Telephone

(415) 222-9670

CIK

0001418091

Symbol

TWTR

SIC Code

7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc.

Industry

Internet Services

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Williams Evan Clark

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TWITTER, INC. [ TWTR ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

__ X __ Director _____ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O TWITTER, INC., 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

7/23/2018

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

3968

D

$43.1181

(2)

279229

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

3068

D

$42.1397

(4)

276161

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

900

D

$42.9668

(5)

275261

I

See footnote (3)

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

4255

D

$43.1278

(6)

299383

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

3139

D

$42.1692

(8)

296244

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

1116

D

$43.1836

(9)

295128

I

See footnote (7)

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

30133

D

$43.0946

(10)

2119392

I

See footnote (11)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

22433

D

$42.1506

(12)

2096959

I

See footnote (11)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

7600

D

$43.0228

(13)

2089359

I

See footnote (11)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

100

D

$43.68

2089259

I

See footnote (11)

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

24643

D

$43.10280

(14)

1733290

D

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

17639

D

$42.1489

(15)

1715651

D

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

6203

D

$42.9874

(16)

1709448

D

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

801

D

$43.7279

(17)

1708647

D

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

275327

D

$43.0921

(18)

19653711

I

See footnote (19)

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

2660

D

$43.4509

(20)

19651051

I

See footnote (19)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

189571

D

$42.1164

(21)

19461480

I

See footnote (19)

Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

85283

D

$42.9616

(22)

19376197

I

See footnote (19)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

7/23/2018

S (1)

135

D

$43.2101

(24)

11764

I

See footnote (25)Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

107

D

$42.1723

(26)

11657

I

See footnote (25)Common Stock

7/24/2018

S (1)

28

D

$43.3173

(27)

11629

I

See footnote (25)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

  • (2) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.74 to $43.335 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (3) The shares are held of record by Green Monster Trust dated November 7, 2012, for which the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serves as trustee.

  • (4) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.63 to $42.615 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (5) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.69 to $43.25 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (6) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.63 to $43.45 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (7) The shares are held of record by The Family Trust under the Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 1 dated August 31, 2010, for which the Reporting Person's spouse serves as trustee.

  • (8) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.69 to $42.63 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (9) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.83 to $43.77 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (10) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.50 to $43.41 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (11) The shares are held of record by the Article IV Family Trust Under Williams 2010 Qualified Annuity Trust 5, for which the Reporting Person's spouse and the Goldman Sachs Trust Company serve as co-trustees.

  • (12) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.64 to $42.635 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (13) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.67 to $43.55 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (14) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.57 to $43.46 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (15) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.65 to $42.63 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (16) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.66 to $43.54 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (17) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $43.71 to $43.82 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (18) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.42 to $43.415 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (19) The shares are held of record by Obvious, LLC, for which the Reporting Person serves as the sole member.

  • (20) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $43.43 to $43.46 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (21) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.60 to $42.59 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (22) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.60 to $43.59 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (23) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $43.61 to $43.80 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (24) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.87 to $43.45 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (25) The shares are held of record by the Reporting Person's spouse.

  • (26) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.70 to $42.69 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (27) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.77 to $43.735 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Williams Evan Clark C/O TWITTER, INC.

1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

X

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

7/25/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twitter Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
