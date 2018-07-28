Twitter : zoellick robert b.

TWITTER, INC.

Reported by ZOELLICK ROBERT B.

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 07/27/18 for the Period Ending 07/19/18

Address 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 San Francisco, CA, 94103 Telephone (415) 222-9670 CIK 0001418091 Symbol TWTR SIC Code 7370 - Services-Computer Programming, Data Processing, Etc. Industry Internet Services Sector Technology Fiscal Year 12/31

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Zoellick Robert B.

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

7/19/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TWITTER, INC. [TWTR]

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(1)

Common Stock

4803

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Of the reported shares, 4,803 shares are represented by Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") granted on July 26, 2018 pursuant to the Issuer's Outside Director

Compensation Policy. These RSUs will vest in quarterly installments beginning the first quarter following the date of grant, but will vest in full on the date of the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders if not fully vested on such date.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Zoellick Robert B. C/O TWITTER, INC. 1355 MARKET STREET, SUITE 900 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 X

Signatures

/s/ Sean Edgett, Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

7/27/2018

Date

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned, as a Section 16 reporting person of Twitter, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints each of Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain EDGAR codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

2. complete and execute Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms and all amendments thereto as such attorney-in-fact shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; and

3. do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the SEC, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney-in-fact shall deem appropriate.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorney-in-fact and agent shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the Company and the foregoing attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 29 th day of June 2018.

Signature: /s/ Robert B.

Zoellick

Print Name: Robert B.

Zoellick