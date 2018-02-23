Log in
News Summary

TXT e : Notice received from E-Business Consulting SA

02/23/2018

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Notice received by TXT e-solutions from the shareholder E-Business

Consulting S.A. concerning an agreement for the purchase and sale of the Company's shares

Milan, 23 February 2018 - h. 7:56

TXT e-solutions, a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, following a notice received yesterday from the shareholder E-Business Consulting S.A. and subsequently confirmed yesterday evening by Laserline S.p.A., communicates that it was informed about what follows.

On 21 February 2018 a purchase and sale agreement was signed for the sale by E-Business Consulting S.A. to Laserline S.p.A., a company in which Dr. Enrico Magni directly owns a 60% shareholding, of the entire shareholding (the Shareholding) owned by E-Business Consulting S.A. in TXT e-solutions S.p.A., representing 25.62% of its corporate capital.

The consideration agreed between the parties for the transfer of the Shareholding, to be paid at closing of the transaction, was determined in a global amount of Euro 35 million, corresponding to a value of approximately Euro 10.50 for each share of TXT e-solutions S.p.A.

The transfer of the Shareholding will take place on the closing date, that is envisaged for 30 March 2018 at the latest.

The notice received specifies that E-Business Consulting S.A. is not a related party of Laserline S.p.A.

The notice ends by observing that on the basis of the treasury shares held by TXT e-solutions S.p.A. as at the yesterday's date - corresponding to 9.85% as per the last press release dated 16 February 2018 published on TXT e-solutions S.p.A.'s internet site - the Shareholding is equal to 28.41% of the corporate capital of TXT e-solutions S.p.A. and, therefore, represents a percentage of the corporate capital below the threshold relevant for a mandatory public tender offer.

TXT e-solutions is an international software products and solutions vendor. Specialized in the most dynamic and agile markets with the highest degree of innovation and renewal that require state-of-the art solutions, TXT is focused on two main business areas: specialized software products and advanced Software-related Engineering Services for companies in the Aerospace, Aviation and Automotive; testing and quality services in Banking. Through its newly created internal start-up TXT Sense, it also develops and market innovative applications of Augmented Reality to other service & industrial sectors. The company is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange - STAR segment (TXT.MI). TXT is based in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and USA.

For information:

TXT e-solutions SpA Paolo Matarazzo

CFO & Investor Relations Tel. +39 02 25771.355 [email protected]

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Via Frigia, 27 - 20126 Milano (Italy) Tel. +39 02 25771.1 Fax +39 02 2578994www.txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:06:02 UTC.

