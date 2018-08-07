Tyler Technologies : Partners with U.S. Imaging to Offer Historical Scanning for County Recorders

Partnership provides Tyler clients with a complete, modern records management solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today a partnership with U.S. Imaging to offer scanning, indexing, and archiving services for county recorders’ offices across the country. With Tyler’s expansive footprint of recording clients and U.S. Imaging’s decades-long scanning expertise, this partnership will bring new advantages to existing and prospective clients as they streamline their scanning and indexing processes.

Document scanning and indexing can be a major challenge for county recorders’ offices, as a significant amount of information related to official records is still organized in books and microfilm. It wasn’t until 1990 that documents could be scanned, leaving many counties at risk of losing historical data. One of the more often overlooked steps in the scanning process is document indexing, or tagging, to make it easier for staff and constituents to find documents once scanned. In addition, document verification is an essential step that allows the county to compare a customer’s identifying information with government records. Through this partnership, Tyler can provide clients with a complete records management solution that includes electronic scanning and indexing.

U.S. Imaging’s roots date back to 1976 when it began as a microfilm company whose clients included banks and hospitals. In 2006, the company began focusing exclusively on scanning land records for county recorders and, between 2006 and 2018, it has served 675 county recorders. Tyler has a long-standing relationship with county recorders, as well, offering its Document Pro™ and Eagle™ land and vital records solutions to more than 400 clients.

“U.S. Imaging is known for the superior image quality and comprehensive scanning, indexing, and archiving services we bring to our clients,” said Scott Robinson, president and CEO, U.S. Imaging. “With this new partnership with Tyler, we’ll be able to offer those same advanced services to even more county recorders’ offices. We will also bring accuracy to indexed historical information, transparency to citizens through easier searches, and overall efficiency to recorder’s offices.”

Tyler is now able to bring U.S. Imaging’s scanning, indexing, and archiving services to current and prospective recording clients. Specific equipment and software is required to capture, index, and format files, and the combination of U.S. Imaging’s scanning expertise and Tyler’s best-in-class recording solutions will now bring a complete offering to clients.

“Our partnership with U.S. Imaging is a natural fit for Tyler’s advanced recording solutions,” said Jim Adams, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s land and official records solutions. “This will give current and prospective clients a one-stop solution for records management software and imaging services. We know that document indexing and verification can be a complicated process, but it is a necessity for our county recording clients. This partnership will make the process as easy as possible for them.”

In addition to comprehensive historical scanning, county recorders’ offices and citizens alike will also have access to computer indexes, where they can easily search for titles and other official records. By having easy access to this information, it reduces citizen foot traffic in the county, reduces county resources needed to assist citizens with this process, and increases citizen transparency.

Tyler’s Eagle and Document Pro software provides recording offices across 28 states with recording functions such as imaging, indexing, redaction, and search and retrieval.

