Tyler Technologies : Partners with U.S. Imaging to Offer Historical Scanning for County Recorders

Tyler
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today a partnership with
U.S. Imaging to offer scanning, indexing, and archiving services for
county recorders’ offices across the country. With Tyler’s expansive
footprint of recording clients and U.S. Imaging’s decades-long scanning
expertise, this partnership will bring new advantages to existing and
prospective clients as they streamline their scanning and indexing
processes.
Document scanning and indexing can be a major challenge for county
recorders’ offices, as a significant amount of information related to
official records is still organized in books and microfilm. It wasn’t
until 1990 that documents could be scanned, leaving many counties at
risk of losing historical data. One of the more often overlooked steps
in the scanning process is document indexing, or tagging, to make it
easier for staff and constituents to find documents once scanned. In
addition, document verification is an essential step that allows the
county to compare a customer’s identifying information with government
records. Through this partnership, Tyler can provide clients with a
complete records management solution that includes electronic scanning
and indexing.
U.S. Imaging’s roots date back to 1976 when it began as a microfilm
company whose clients included banks and hospitals. In 2006, the company
began focusing exclusively on scanning land records for county recorders
and, between 2006 and 2018, it has served 675 county recorders. Tyler
has a long-standing relationship with county recorders, as well,
offering its Document Pro™ and Eagle™ land and
vital records solutions to more than 400 clients.
“U.S. Imaging is known for the superior image quality and comprehensive
scanning, indexing, and archiving services we bring to our clients,”
said Scott Robinson, president and CEO, U.S. Imaging. “With this new
partnership with Tyler, we’ll be able to offer those same advanced
services to even more county recorders’ offices. We will also bring
accuracy to indexed historical information, transparency to citizens
through easier searches, and overall efficiency to recorder’s offices.”
Tyler is now able to bring U.S. Imaging’s scanning, indexing, and
archiving services to current and prospective recording clients.
Specific equipment and software is required to capture, index, and
format files, and the combination of U.S. Imaging’s scanning expertise
and Tyler’s best-in-class recording solutions will now bring a complete
offering to clients.
“Our partnership with U.S. Imaging is a natural fit for Tyler’s advanced
recording solutions,” said Jim Adams, vice president and general manager
of Tyler’s land and official records solutions. “This will give current
and prospective clients a one-stop solution for records management
software and imaging services. We know that document indexing and
verification can be a complicated process, but it is a necessity for our
county recording clients. This partnership will make the process as easy
as possible for them.”
In addition to comprehensive historical scanning, county recorders’
offices and citizens alike will also have access to computer indexes,
where they can easily search for titles and other official records. By
having easy access to this information, it reduces citizen foot traffic
in the county, reduces county resources needed to assist citizens with
this process, and increases citizen transparency.
Tyler’s Eagle and Document Pro software provides recording offices
across 28 states with recording functions such as imaging, indexing,
redaction, and search and retrieval.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end
information management solutions and services for local governments.
Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities,
counties, schools and other government entities - to become more
efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their
constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local
government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia,
and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its
"Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on
its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler
Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005032/en/