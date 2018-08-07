Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyler Technologies, Inc.    TYL

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tyler Technologies : Partners with U.S. Imaging to Offer Historical Scanning for County Recorders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

Partnership provides Tyler clients with a complete, modern records management solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today a partnership with U.S. Imaging to offer scanning, indexing, and archiving services for county recorders’ offices across the country. With Tyler’s expansive footprint of recording clients and U.S. Imaging’s decades-long scanning expertise, this partnership will bring new advantages to existing and prospective clients as they streamline their scanning and indexing processes.

Document scanning and indexing can be a major challenge for county recorders’ offices, as a significant amount of information related to official records is still organized in books and microfilm. It wasn’t until 1990 that documents could be scanned, leaving many counties at risk of losing historical data. One of the more often overlooked steps in the scanning process is document indexing, or tagging, to make it easier for staff and constituents to find documents once scanned. In addition, document verification is an essential step that allows the county to compare a customer’s identifying information with government records. Through this partnership, Tyler can provide clients with a complete records management solution that includes electronic scanning and indexing.

U.S. Imaging’s roots date back to 1976 when it began as a microfilm company whose clients included banks and hospitals. In 2006, the company began focusing exclusively on scanning land records for county recorders and, between 2006 and 2018, it has served 675 county recorders. Tyler has a long-standing relationship with county recorders, as well, offering its Document Pro and Eagle land and vital records solutions to more than 400 clients.

“U.S. Imaging is known for the superior image quality and comprehensive scanning, indexing, and archiving services we bring to our clients,” said Scott Robinson, president and CEO, U.S. Imaging. “With this new partnership with Tyler, we’ll be able to offer those same advanced services to even more county recorders’ offices. We will also bring accuracy to indexed historical information, transparency to citizens through easier searches, and overall efficiency to recorder’s offices.”

Tyler is now able to bring U.S. Imaging’s scanning, indexing, and archiving services to current and prospective recording clients. Specific equipment and software is required to capture, index, and format files, and the combination of U.S. Imaging’s scanning expertise and Tyler’s best-in-class recording solutions will now bring a complete offering to clients.

“Our partnership with U.S. Imaging is a natural fit for Tyler’s advanced recording solutions,” said Jim Adams, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s land and official records solutions. “This will give current and prospective clients a one-stop solution for records management software and imaging services. We know that document indexing and verification can be a complicated process, but it is a necessity for our county recording clients. This partnership will make the process as easy as possible for them.”

In addition to comprehensive historical scanning, county recorders’ offices and citizens alike will also have access to computer indexes, where they can easily search for titles and other official records. By having easy access to this information, it reduces citizen foot traffic in the county, reduces county resources needed to assist citizens with this process, and increases citizen transparency.

Tyler’s Eagle and Document Pro software provides recording offices across 28 states with recording functions such as imaging, indexing, redaction, and search and retrieval.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:18pTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with U.S. Imaging to Offer Historical Scanning for..
BU
08/06TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Computer problems delay thousands of dispatches at St. Jose..
AQ
08/02TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Idaho hits snags with new online court portal
AQ
08/01TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Enterprise Records Solution to the Maine Judicia..
BU
07/27TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/27TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
07/26TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2018
BU
07/25TYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Public Safety Solutions to Summit County Consort..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Tyler Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore On Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/26Tyler Technologies beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
06/07Tyler Technologies (TYL) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Se.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 949 M
EBIT 2018 254 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Finance 2018 311 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 64,53
P/E ratio 2019 57,50
EV / Sales 2018 9,10x
EV / Sales 2019 7,98x
Capitalization 8 949 M
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.77%8 949
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.41%830 784
RED HAT18.95%25 340
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.97%17 680
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.93%15 074
SPLUNK INC24.19%14 918
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.