TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Tyler Technologies : to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District

03/13/2018

Clayton County Public Schools is Tyler’s 31st Georgia school district to use its ERP solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed an agreement with Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) in Georgia for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) and ExecuTime time and record keeping solutions. The agreement includes full financial, human resources, payroll, and time and record keeping management solutions.

CCPS had been using a legacy platform for decades, which created inefficiencies across the enterprise. They recognized their dated technology applications did not have the modern features they needed nor a clear long-term direction to achieve their goals. CCPS sought out a trusted vendor in the K-12 market to provide a cloud-based solution that could align different processes in a highly functional and transparent system. CCPS was familiar with Tyler and the adoption of its ERP solution in nearby Georgia schools, including the DeKalb County Public Schools and Cobb County Schools.

“We are looking forward to implementing a comprehensive ERP system that will help our staff work more efficiently and accurately as we strive to be a high-performing school district,” said Ken Thompson, chief financial officer for Clayton County Public Schools. “Having a cloud-based solution with a long-term growth plan will help us reach our goals.”

Together, Tyler and CCPS plan to achieve the following objectives with Munis and ExecuTime:

  • Eliminate duplicate databases and decrease the number of standalone systems and data resources
  • Utilize automated workflow and notification technology to eliminate manual processes
  • Provide for efficient transfer of critical data to and from other district information systems
  • Deploy employee and vendor self-service applications for improved customer service
  • Provide data-based decision making through improved reporting capabilities and tools

“We’re pleased to add Clayton County Public Schools as the 31st Georgia school district to partner with Tyler for its enterprise resource planning solution,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “The combination of Munis and ExecuTime will increase efficiency for the district, reduce manual processes, and streamline communication between departments.”

CCPS is a diverse K-12 system located in the metro Atlanta area, with 36 elementary schools, 15 middle schools, and 11 high schools. It is the fifth largest school system in Georgia and is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. with a student enrollment of approximately 54,000. Clayton County local government also uses Tyler’s Odyssey® court solution and seven other Tyler solutions, including appraisal and tax, public safety, and community development.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list, and Fortune included Tyler on its “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2018
