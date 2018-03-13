Tyler Technologies : to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District

Tyler
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed an agreement with Clayton
County Public Schools (CCPS) in Georgia for Tyler’s Munis®
enterprise resource planning (ERP) and ExecuTime™ time and
record keeping solutions. The agreement includes full financial, human
resources, payroll, and time and record keeping management solutions.
CCPS had been using a legacy platform for decades, which created
inefficiencies across the enterprise. They recognized their dated
technology applications did not have the modern features they needed nor
a clear long-term direction to achieve their goals. CCPS sought out a
trusted vendor in the K-12 market to provide a cloud-based solution that
could align different processes in a highly functional and transparent
system. CCPS was familiar with Tyler and the adoption of its ERP
solution in nearby Georgia schools, including the DeKalb County Public
Schools and Cobb County Schools.
“We are looking forward to implementing a comprehensive ERP system that
will help our staff work more efficiently and accurately as we strive to
be a high-performing school district,” said Ken Thompson, chief
financial officer for Clayton County Public Schools. “Having a
cloud-based solution with a long-term growth plan will help us reach our
goals.”
Together, Tyler and CCPS plan to achieve the following objectives with
Munis and ExecuTime:
-
Eliminate duplicate databases and decrease the number of standalone
systems and data resources
-
Utilize automated workflow and notification technology to eliminate
manual processes
-
Provide for efficient transfer of critical data to and from other
district information systems
-
Deploy employee and vendor self-service applications for improved
customer service
-
Provide data-based decision making through improved reporting
capabilities and tools
“We’re pleased to add Clayton County Public Schools as the 31st
Georgia school district to partner with Tyler for its enterprise
resource planning solution,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s
ERP & Schools Division. “The combination of Munis and ExecuTime will
increase efficiency for the district, reduce manual processes, and
streamline communication between departments.”
CCPS is a diverse K-12 system located in the metro Atlanta area, with 36
elementary schools, 15 middle schools, and 11 high schools. It is the
fifth largest school system in Georgia and is ranked among the 100
largest school districts in the U.S. with a student enrollment of
approximately 54,000. Clayton County local government also uses Tyler’s
Odyssey® court solution and seven other Tyler solutions,
including appraisal and tax, public safety, and community development.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end
information management solutions and services for local governments.
Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities,
counties, schools and other government entities - to become more
efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their
constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local
government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia,
and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its
“Most Innovative Growth Companies” list, and Fortune included Tyler on
its “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list. More information about Tyler
Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.
