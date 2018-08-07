Tyranna Resources : Cleansing Notice

6 August 2018
Placement of Shares - Section 708A
Tyranna Resources has successfully concluded the acquisition of Eureka Gold Project as originally announced to shareholders and the ASX on 3 August 2018.
ASX CODE: TYXDIRECTORS
Geoffrey Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Bruno Seneque Managing Director
Nick Revell Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto Non-Executive Director
Yugi Gouw CFO/Company Secretary
SHARE REGISTRY
Advanced Share Registry Limited
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands WA 6009
T: +61 8 9389 8033
F: +61 8 9389 7871
REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 2 679 Murray Street West Perth WA 6005
P: +61 8 9485 1040 F: +61 8 9485 1050
Furthermore, the Company has issued 87,028,834 ordinary fully paid shares as part of the purchase consideration for the Eureka Gold Project.
For the purpose of section 708(A) of Corporations Act 2001 ("Act), the Company gives notice as follows:
-
1. This notice is being given under paragraph (5)(e) of section 708A of the Act:
-
2. The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act in reliance on Section 708(A)(5) of the Act:
-
3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
4. As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information", within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.
Yugi Gouw
Company Secretary P: +61 8 9485 1040
Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872
T +61 (08) 9485 1040 | F +61 (08) 9485 1050 | E[email protected]| W tyrannaresources.com
ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405
Disclaimer
Tyranna Resources Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 23:05:00 UTC