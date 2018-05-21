Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.    USPH

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (USPH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

U S Physical Therapy : USPh to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer (713) 297-7000

Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons

(817) 778-8424

U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Houston, TX, May 21, 2018 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Larry McAfee, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company. The conference is being held in New York, New York.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention, rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
06:23pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06:10pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
PU
06:01pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/16U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/16U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 He..
PU
05/16U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heal..
BU
05/10U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention ..
AQ
05/10U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/04U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health C..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/09U.S. Physical Therapy goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/05U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CEO Chris Reading on Q1 2018 Results - Ear.. 
05/04U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/04Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
05/03U.S. Physical Therapy EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 443 M
EBIT 2018 56,6 M
Net income 2018 30,7 M
Debt 2018 9,47 M
Yield 2018 0,99%
P/E ratio 2018 35,96
P/E ratio 2019 35,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 1 174 M
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | USPH | US90337L1089 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 84,4 $
Spread / Average Target -9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald L. Pullins Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Lawrance W. McAfee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Mark J. Brookner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.28.32%1 174
FRESENIUS6.25%45 171
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 708
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 298
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 063
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.00%9 683
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.