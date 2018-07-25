U10 – H1 2018 revenue: 86.7m. Transfer to Euronext Growth approved
Lyon, 25 July 2018
H1 2018 revenue: €86.7m
Transfer to Euronext Growth approved
H1 2018 revenue: € thousands - French GAAP
H1 2018
H1 2017
Change
(%)
Change (%) (excl. currency effects)
U10 - FRANCE
66,203
63,554
+4.2%
+4.2%
U10 - ASIA
20,524
22,578
-9.1%
+1.7%
TOTAL
86,727
86,132
+0.7%
+3.5%
H1 2018
Revenue in the first half rose marginally 3.5% at constant dollars.
U10 France : growth was largely driven by the Decoration business which was up 6%.
U10 Asia: following a period of decline, revenue, which includes the new U10 Limited business model, stabilised at constant dollars.
Developments and prospects
As the strategic focus for U10's development, the export and e-commerce businesses are becoming, and are destined to become even more so, important contributors to the Group's expansion.
The business development programme targeting major online players and international retailers has already started to produce results in the Interior Decoration business.
U10 intends to maintain investments supporting business development efforts and international exhibitions which represent genuine growth drivers.
Transfer of the shares to Euronext Growth
The Euronext Listing Board approved the application to transfer of U10 shares to Euronext Growth on 20 July.
The information document (French version) is available at the company's website under the heading "Financial Information", https://u10.fr/la-bourse/informations-financieres .
The timetable for the transfer is as follows:
- 06/08/2018:delisting on Euronext - admission to and commencement of trading on Euronext Growth
U10 has decided to apply French GAAP for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements as from FY 2018. In light of the Group's business, there is no difference between French GAAP and IFRS revenue.
U10 selected Euroland Corporate as the Advisor and Listing Sponsor to assist it in this transfer to Euronext Growth.
U10: a retail industry supplier for interior design and household decorations
Euroclear: 7914 - ISIN FR0000079147
Contact:
Next financial press release:
Patricia Michel - Finance Manager
H1 2018 results
Tel: +33 (0)4 37 64 47 85
26 September 2018 after the close of trading
[email protected]
