U10 (UDIS)
07/25 04:06:55 pm
3.34 EUR   +1.21%
U10 – H1 : 86.7m. Transfer to Euronext Growth approved
PU
07/03U10 : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/04U10 : Annual results
CO
U10 – H1 2018 revenue: 86.7m. Transfer to Euronext Growth approved

07/25/2018 | 06:54pm CEST

Lyon, 25 July 2018

H1 2018 revenue: €86.7m

Transfer to Euronext Growth approved

H1 2018 revenue: € thousands - French GAAP

H1 2018

H1 2017

Change

(%)

Change (%) (excl. currency effects)

U10 - FRANCE

66,203

63,554

+4.2%

+4.2%

U10 - ASIA

20,524

22,578

-9.1%

+1.7%

TOTAL

86,727

86,132

+0.7%

+3.5%

H1 2018

  • Revenue in the first half rose marginally 3.5% at constant dollars.

  • U10France: growth was largely driven by theDecorationbusiness which wasup 6%.

  • U10Asia:following a period of decline, revenue, which includes the new U10 Limited business model, stabilised at constant dollars.

Developments and prospects

  • As the strategic focus for U10's development, theexportande-commercebusinesses are becoming, and are destined to become even more so, important contributors to the Group's expansion.

  • The business development programme targetingmajor online playersandinternational retailershas already started to produce results in the Interior Decoration business.

  • U10 intends to maintain investments supporting business development efforts and international exhibitions which representgenuine growth drivers.

Transfer of the shares to Euronext Growth

  • The Euronext Listing Boardapprovedthe application totransfer of U10 shares to Euronext Growthon 20 July.

  • The information document (French version) is available at the company's website under the heading "Financial Information",https://u10.fr/la-bourse/informations-financieres.

  • Thetimetablefor the transfer is as follows:

    • - 02/08/2018: publication of notices by Euronext announcing the Euronext delisting and the admission to Euronext Growth

    • - 03/08/2018:last day of trading on Euronext

    -06/08/2018:delisting on Euronext - admission to and commencement of trading on Euronext Growth

  • U10 has decided to apply French GAAP for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements as from FY 2018. In light of the Group's business, there is no difference between French GAAP and IFRS revenue.

  • U10 selectedEuroland Corporateas the Advisor and Listing Sponsor to assist it in this transfer to Euronext Growth.

    U10: a retail industry supplier for interior design and household decorations

Euroclear: 7914 - ISIN FR0000079147

Contact:

Next financial press release:

Patricia Michel - Finance Manager

H1 2018 results

Tel: +33 (0)4 37 64 47 85

26 September 2018 after the close of trading

[email protected]

Disclaimer

U10 SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:53:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 8,90 M
Net income 2018 4,80 M
Debt 2018 45,9 M
Yield 2018 5,45%
P/E ratio 2018 11,79
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 57,2 M
Chart U10
Duration : Period :
U10 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U10
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Lièvre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erick Pouilly Independent Director
Céline Chambon Director
Laurent Simon Director
Magali Michelon Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U10-10.08%67
TEIJIN LTD-20.04%3 616
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 199
ARVIND LIMITED-10.47%1 516
COATS GROUP PLC-12.51%1 457
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 409
