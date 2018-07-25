U10 – H1 2018 revenue: 86.7m. Transfer to Euronext Growth approved

Lyon, 25 July 2018

H1 2018 revenue: €86.7m

Transfer to Euronext Growth approved

H1 2018

U10Asia:following a period of decline, revenue, which includes the new U10 Limited business model, stabilised at constant dollars.

U10France: growth was largely driven by theDecorationbusiness which wasup 6%.

Revenue in the first half rose marginally 3.5% at constant dollars.

Developments and prospects

U10 intends to maintain investments supporting business development efforts and international exhibitions which representgenuine growth drivers.

The business development programme targetingmajor online playersandinternational retailershas already started to produce results in the Interior Decoration business.

As the strategic focus for U10's development, theexportande-commercebusinesses are becoming, and are destined to become even more so, important contributors to the Group's expansion.

Transfer of the shares to Euronext Growth

The Euronext Listing Boardapprovedthe application totransfer of U10 shares to Euronext Growthon 20 July.

The information document (French version) is available at the company's website under the heading "Financial Information",https://u10.fr/la-bourse/informations-financieres.

Thetimetablefor the transfer is as follows: - 02/08/2018: publication of notices by Euronext announcing the Euronext delisting and the admission to Euronext Growth

- 03/08/2018:last day of trading on Euronext -06/08/2018:delisting on Euronext - admission to and commencement of trading on Euronext Growth

U10 has decided to apply French GAAP for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements as from FY 2018. In light of the Group's business, there is no difference between French GAAP and IFRS revenue.