Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti") (NASDAQ:UBNT) between
May 9, 2013 and February 20, 2018. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ubiquiti-networks-inc?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:
(i) that the size of the Company's purported user community was
drastically overstated; (ii) that the Company had exaggerated its
publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) that as a result of the
foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were
materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed
that it had received a subpoena from the SEC “requesting documents and
information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to
the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information,
auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with
distributors and various other third parties.”
If you suffered a loss in Ubiquiti you have until April
23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
