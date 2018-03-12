Log in
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC (UBNT)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

03/12/2018 | 10:16pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti") (NASDAQ:UBNT) between May 9, 2013 and February 20, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ubiquiti-networks-inc?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that the size of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated; (ii) that the Company had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC “requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties.”

If you suffered a loss in Ubiquiti you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 007 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Finance 2018 426 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 56,28
P/E ratio 2019 32,10
EV / Sales 2018 4,98x
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 5 447 M
Technical analysis trends UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Radigan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John R. Sanford Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Sege Independent Director
Rafael Torres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC-1.48%5 475
CISCO SYSTEMS18.46%218 571
QUALCOMM-1.55%93 307
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%63 773
ERICSSON5.74%23 019
ARISTA NETWORKS INC25.29%21 475
