UBNT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith commences an investigation on behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UBNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission “requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties.” On this news shares of Ubiquiti fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ubiquiti securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

