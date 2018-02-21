Log in
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC (UBNT)

UBNT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Investors

02/21/2018 | 12:51am CET

02/21/2018 | 12:51am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith commences an investigation on behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UBNT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission “requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties.” On this news shares of Ubiquiti fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ubiquiti securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 011 M
EBIT 2018 329 M
Net income 2018 166 M
Finance 2018 426 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,45
P/E ratio 2019 27,05
EV / Sales 2018 5,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
Capitalization 5 763 M
Chart UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Ubiquiti Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | UBNT | US90347A1007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Radigan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John R. Sanford Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Sege Independent Director
Rafael Torres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC6.01%5 763
CISCO SYSTEMS9.90%219 151
QUALCOMM4.01%96 002
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%57 392
ERICSSON-0.20%22 242
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 156
