UBNT The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Ubiquiti
Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti") (NASDAQ:UBNT) securities between May
9, 2013 and February 20, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose: (i) that the size of the Company's purported user community
was drastically overstated; (ii) that the Company had exaggerated its
publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) that as a result of the
foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were
materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed
that it had received a subpoena from the SEC “requesting documents and
information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to
the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information,
auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with
distributors and various other third parties.”
If you suffered a loss in Ubiquiti you have until April 23, 2018
to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to
share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead
plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq.
either via email [email protected], by
telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ubiquiti-networks-inc?wire=2.
