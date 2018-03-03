Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ubiquiti Networks Inc    UBNT

UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC (UBNT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ubiquiti Networks Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - UBNT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 02:29pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UBNT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 18-cv-01841, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ubiquiti securities between May 9, 2013, and February 16, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until April 23, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Ubiquiti develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and next-generation consumer electronics for home and personal use. The Company does not employ a traditional sales force. Instead, it purports to "drive[] brand awareness largely through the company's user community where customers can interface directly with R&D, marketing, and support." The Company calls this user community the "Ubiquiti Community."

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated; (ii) Ubiquiti had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On September 18, 2017, Citron Research ("Citron") issued a report entitled "Cintron Exposes Ubiquiti Networks," (the "Citron Report") in which Citron detailed a series of "alarming red flags," indicating that the Company had been deceiving investors and was engaged in "corporate fraud," including, among other things, that the Company had misrepresented the size of its purported "Ubiquiti Community," as well as its levels of accounts receivable, among other things.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti filed a form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating, in material part: "On February 13, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued subpoenas to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (the 'Company') and certain of the Company's officers requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics, including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties."

On the news of the SEC subpoenas, Ubiquiti's share price fell more than 25 percent, from $74.04 at the close of the prior trading day, to close at $55.28 on February 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
02:29pUBIQUITI NETWORKS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
03/02Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Com..
BU
03/02UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
03/02UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filin..
AC
03/02UBIQUITI : Important Investor Alert for All Owners of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
AQ
03/01UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities..
AC
03/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ub..
BU
03/01UBIQUITI : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Ubi..
PR
02/28THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
BU
02/28ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Misled Shareholders Accordin..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Tracking Charles Akre's Akre Capital Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/20Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/20/18) 
02/20Midday Gainers / Losers (2/20/2018) 
02/20PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/20/2018) 
02/20Ubiquiti Networks -21% on SEC subpoena news 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 007 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Finance 2018 426 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 54,21
P/E ratio 2019 30,92
EV / Sales 2018 4,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 5 247 M
Chart UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Ubiquiti Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | UBNT | US90347A1007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Radigan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John R. Sanford Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Sege Independent Director
Rafael Torres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC-8.19%5 247
CISCO SYSTEMS16.92%217 816
QUALCOMM1.53%95 839
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%62 276
ERICSSON0.72%21 752
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.98%19 847
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.