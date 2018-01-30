Log in
UBM
01/29 05:35:02 pm
869.5 GBp   +0.58%
UBM : Informa confirms $5.3 billion UBM deal
UBM : Trading Update & Board Changes
UBM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
UBM : Informa confirms $5.3 billion UBM deal

01/30/2018 | 02:46am EST

Britain's Informa sealed its 3.8 billion pound takeover of conference organiser UBM (>> UBM) on Tuesday, creating an enlarged business information and events firm.

Informa will pay 1.083 new Informa shares and 163 pence in cash for each UBM shares under the terms of the deal, in line with an announcement earlier this month.

The deal, which comes almost a decade after UBM tried to buy Informa, will create a world leader in events, the fastest growing part of Informa's business.

"It is clear that the business-to-business (B2B) market is moving to operating scale and industry specialisation," Informa chief executive Stephen A. Carter said.

"Our recommended offer for UBM promises to create a leading B2B Information Services Group with the international reach and market capabilities to take full advantage of these trends."

He said the deal would create at least 60 million pounds of costs savings a year after the businesses were integrated by 2019.

UBM also updated the market on its recent trading, saying the fourth quarter had been ahead of expectations and as a result it expected its full-year profit to be ahead of forecasts.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Informa PLC, UBM
2017 50 Top-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Paced By Stein Mart, New Media And Barnes..
2017 UBM Plc reports FY16 results
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 996 M
EBIT 2017 280 M
Net income 2017 166 M
Debt 2017 467 M
Yield 2017 2,66%
P/E ratio 2017 22,76
P/E ratio 2018 21,26
EV / Sales 2017 3,91x
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
Capitalization 3 427 M
Chart UBM
Duration : Period :
UBM Technical Analysis Chart | UBM | JE00BD9WR069 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UBM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,84  GBP
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Russell Cobbold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Crow Group Operations Director
Marina M. Wyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Hollins Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBM16.40%4 806
WPP GROUP-3.62%23 232
OMNICOM GROUP6.62%17 901
PUBLICIS GROUPE-1.36%15 988
DENTSU INC5.76%13 731
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC2.17%13 249
