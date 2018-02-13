UBM Development : considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

UBM Development AG: UBM considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

UBM Development AG is considering the issue of a deeply subordinated sub-benchmark size bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option by the issuer after five years (hybrid bond). The final volume of the issue has not yet been fixed and will be determined following an investor roadshow. The issue which will be directed exclusively to institutional investors is expected to be completed in March 2018, subject to market conditions. A retail offer will not take place.

The proceeds of the issue can be used to (i) support future projects and investments, (ii) strengthen the balance sheet structure or also (iii) potentially refinance existing financing of the Issuer.

HSBC Bank plc was mandated as sole structuring advisor. HSBC Bank plc and Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

emitter: UBM Development AG Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1 1210 Wien Austria website: www.ubm.at ISIN(s): AT0000815402 (share), AT0000A185Y1 (bond), AT0000A1XBU6 (bond), DE000A18UQM6 (bond) stock exchanges: official trade in Vienna; scale in Frankfurt

