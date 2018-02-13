Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  UBM Development AG    UBMV   AT0000815402

UBM DEVELOPMENT AG (UBMV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/12
39.3 EUR   +1.81%
11:16aUBM DEVELOPMENT : considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid..
PU
01/31UBM DEVELOPMENT : booming in Germany
PU
01/22UBM DEVELOPMENT : Successful series of sales
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

UBM Development : considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:16am CET

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 13.02.2018 11:00 source:http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1518516000771keywords: UBM Development AG / bond flotation / stock exchange

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

UBM Development AG: UBM considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

Wien (pta018/13.02.2018/11:00) - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

UBM Development AG is considering the issue of a deeply subordinated sub-benchmark size bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option by the issuer after five years (hybrid bond). The final volume of the issue has not yet been fixed and will be determined following an investor roadshow. The issue which will be directed exclusively to institutional investors is expected to be completed in March 2018, subject to market conditions. A retail offer will not take place.

The proceeds of the issue can be used to (i) support future projects and investments, (ii) strengthen the balance sheet structure or also (iii) potentially refinance existing financing of the Issuer.

HSBC Bank plc was mandated as sole structuring advisor. HSBC Bank plc and Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Legal notice/Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any prospectus or offering document or solicitation or invitation of any offer to exchange for or to buy any securities; neither does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation regarding any financial instruments. In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), securities have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in and/or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or dissemination may be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA.

emitter:

UBM Development AG

Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1

1210 Wien

Austria

contact person:

Thomas G. Winkler

phone:

+43 50-626-1863

e-mail:

[email protected]

website:

www.ubm.at

ISIN(s):

AT0000815402 (share), AT0000A185Y1 (bond),

AT0000A1XBU6 (bond), DE000A18UQM6 (bond)

stock exchanges:

official trade in Vienna; scale in Frankfurt

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

UBM Realitätenentwicklung AG published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:15:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
11:16aUBM DEVELOPMENT : considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)
PU
01/31UBM DEVELOPMENT : booming in Germany
PU
01/22UBM DEVELOPMENT : Successful series of sales
PU
01/19UBM DEVELOPMENT : celebrates topping-out ceremony of the future Zalando headquar..
PU
2017UBM DEVELOPMENT : right on track in the first nine months of 2017
PU
2017UBM DEVELOPMENT AG : quaterly earnings release
2017[TRANSLATE TO ENGLISH : ] UBM verkauft neues Hyatt Regency Hotel in Amsterdam an..
PU
2017UBM DEVELOPMENT : successfully issues new bond – high demand leads to earl..
PU
2017UBM DEVELOPMENT : exceeds expectations with bond exchange of EUR 84 mn
PU
2017PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMAT : New Bond Issue and Exchange Offer
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 470 M
EBIT 2017 45,7 M
Net income 2017 32,4 M
Debt 2017 547 M
Yield 2017 4,58%
P/E ratio 2017 9,07
P/E ratio 2018 8,17
EV / Sales 2017 1,79x
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
UBM Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | UBMV | AT0000815402 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas G. Winkler Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Löcker Chief Operating Officer
Patric Thate Chief Financial Officer
Iris Ortner-Winischhofer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG-3.68%362
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.51%45 471
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 933
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.83%35 842
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.16%35 838
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-3.28%31 574
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.