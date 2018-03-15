Log in
News

UBS : merges equity, debt capital markets businesses in Asia - memo

03/15/2018 | 04:17am CET
FILE PHOTO: A UBS advertisement is displayed on top of a commercial building in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - UBS Group is merging its equity and debt capital market businesses in Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - UBS Group is merging its equity and debt capital market businesses in Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The Swiss bank named ‎Gaetano Bassolino, currently head of the debt capital market business in the region, as head of Asia Pacific capital markets, the memo, sent to the bank staff, showed.

"It is clear there are synergies that exist across ECM and DCM, such as overlapping investors and product cross over," David Chin, UBS head of Asia Pacific corporate client solutions business, which covers investment banking, wrote in the memo.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

