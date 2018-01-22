Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP (UBSG)
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

UBS : shareholders set for bigger payout despite U.S. tax overhaul hit

01/22/2018 | 07:51am CET
FILE PHOTO: Christmas decorations are seen at the building of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Monday proposed an increased dividend and new share buyback programme despite a hefty writedown from a tax overhaul in the United States.

The bank posted a 2.2 billion Swiss franc (1.66 billion pounds) net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 as the U.S. tax reforms saddled it with a 2.9 billion franc writedown. Pretax earnings rose 34 percent.

The bank also lowered capital targets through 2020 and decoupled its shareholder payout policy from a previous capital ratio floor, ahead of an anticipated drag on its finances from new international rules known as Basel III.

"Greater regulatory clarity means we can open a new chapter for UBS, allowing us to sharpen our focus on growth across our businesses, make further investments in technology and deliver attractive returns to shareholders," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

The bank proposed an increased dividend of 0.65 francs per share, matching analysts' expectation for a dividend hike from 0.60 francs the year before.

The bank also said it was launching a three-year share buyback programme of up to 2 billion francs, to begin in March.

Announcing it would be combining Wealth Management Americas and Wealth Management into one unified Global Wealth Management division, the bank set targets for 2-4 percent net new money growth per year.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by John O'Donnell)

Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 29 179 M
EBIT 2017 5 878 M
Net income 2017 1 291 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,38%
P/E ratio 2017 46,71
P/E ratio 2018 14,71
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capitalization 74 461 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | UBSG | CH0244767585 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 18,7  CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group COO & Head-Human Resources
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP5.63%77 246
BLACKROCK12.22%94 638
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)2.77%58 487
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.01%39 906
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL5.31%26 451
FRANKLIN RESOURCES3.62%24 820
