UBS Asset Management : Launches New Platform Offering to Transform Bank Advisory Services

UBS Asset Management has today announced the launch of UBS Partner, a
white-label technology solution which will enable a step-change in the
advisory process and client service offered by banks.
UBS Partner, which forms part of the UBS Platform Solutions offering,
scans client portfolios on a daily basis, assesses individual portfolios
against corresponding risk profiles, key instrument quality criteria and
investment goals. Identifying those clients which are not on track to
meet their personal financial goal, UBS Partner creates tailored,
actionable investment options to best help them get back on course.
Ulrich Körner, President of UBS Asset Management, commented: “Banks
today are facing significant challenges to address changing client needs
and an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. To help navigate this
environment, we have taken technology and processes used within UBS and
scaled them to provide the tools and analytics enabling banks to
transform the way they and their advisors work with clients.”
Thomas Stokes, Head of UBS Partner, said: “At its heart, UBS
Partner is a technology-led, highly scalable, modular solution designed
for ease of integration into banks' existing systems. Through UBS
Partner we hope to free up the time of bank advisors allowing them to
focus on enhancing the services they offer to existing clients and also
grow their client base.”
William Kennedy, Head of Client Coverage at UBS Asset Management,
said: “We are excited to be able to offer access to UBS Partner
globally, an immensely powerful solution which enables banks to change
the conversation with their advisory clients centred on their investment
goals. We believe this to be the first platform of its kind and we are
delighted to already be working with Banca Generali to rollout UBS
Partner to their client advisers in the near future.”
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
www.ubs.com/asset-management
