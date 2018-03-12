UBS Asset Management : Launches New Platform Offering to Transform Bank Advisory Services

UBS Asset Management has today announced the launch of UBS Partner, a white-label technology solution which will enable a step-change in the advisory process and client service offered by banks.

UBS Partner, which forms part of the UBS Platform Solutions offering, scans client portfolios on a daily basis, assesses individual portfolios against corresponding risk profiles, key instrument quality criteria and investment goals. Identifying those clients which are not on track to meet their personal financial goal, UBS Partner creates tailored, actionable investment options to best help them get back on course.

Ulrich Körner, President of UBS Asset Management, commented: “Banks today are facing significant challenges to address changing client needs and an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. To help navigate this environment, we have taken technology and processes used within UBS and scaled them to provide the tools and analytics enabling banks to transform the way they and their advisors work with clients.”

Thomas Stokes, Head of UBS Partner, said: “At its heart, UBS Partner is a technology-led, highly scalable, modular solution designed for ease of integration into banks' existing systems. Through UBS Partner we hope to free up the time of bank advisors allowing them to focus on enhancing the services they offer to existing clients and also grow their client base.”

William Kennedy, Head of Client Coverage at UBS Asset Management, said: “We are excited to be able to offer access to UBS Partner globally, an immensely powerful solution which enables banks to change the conversation with their advisory clients centred on their investment goals. We believe this to be the first platform of its kind and we are delighted to already be working with Banca Generali to rollout UBS Partner to their client advisers in the near future.”

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

www.ubs.com/asset-management

Disclaimer

For marketing and information purposes by UBS.

This document and its contents have not been reviewed by, delivered to or registered with any regulatory or other relevant authority in any jurisdiction. No representations are made with respect to the eligibility of any recipients of this document to acquire interests in securities or benefit from any services under the laws of any jurisdiction. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to this document. The information in this document does not constitute advice and does not take into consideration your investment objectives, legal, financial or tax situation or particular needs in any other respect.

Before investing in a product or subscribe to any services please read the latest prospectus and/or the terms and conditions carefully and thoroughly. Units of UBS funds may not be eligible for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States. The information mentioned herein is not intended to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments or to subscribe to any services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Commissions and costs have a negative impact on performance. If the currency of a financial product or financial service is different from your reference currency, the return can increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. The details and opinions contained in this document are provided by UBS without any guarantee or warranty and are for the recipient's personal use and information purposes only. This document may not be reproduced, redistributed or republished for any purpose without the written permission of UBS AG. Source for all data and charts (if not indicated otherwise): UBS Asset Management.

This document contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including, but not limited to, statements relating to our future business development. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.

For professional clients / qualified investors only. The information and opinions contained in this document have been compiled or arrived at based upon information obtained from sources believed to be reliable and in good faith, but is not guaranteed as being accurate, nor is it a complete statement or summary of the securities, markets or developments referred to in the document. UBS AG and / or other members of the UBS Group may have a position in and may make a purchase and / or sale of any of the securities or other financial instruments mentioned in this document.

© UBS 2018. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005554/en/