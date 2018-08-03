Log in
UCB (UCB)
UCB : Transparency notifications BlackRock, Inc.

08/03/2018 | 08:11pm CEST
  • 2 notifications referring to situation on 30 July and 31 July 2018
  • Threshold crossed: 5%
  • Latest holding: 5.02%

Brussels (Belgium), 3 August 2018 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

  1. Summary of the notifications

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received 2 transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 31 July and 2 August 2018 respectively.

In the first notification BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights and a disposal of equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 30 July 2018.

In the second notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights and a disposal of equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has increased and has crossed the 5% threshold on 31 July 2018.

On 30 July 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 074 988 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 090 707 shares in its previous notification dated 20 July 2018), representing 4.67% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (same percentage in the notification dated 20 July 2018) as well as 626 172 equivalent financial instruments (versus 636 167 in its previous notification dated 20 July 2018) representing 0.32% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.33% in the notification dated 20 July 2018).

On 31 July 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 138 257 UCB shares with voting rights, representing 4.70% of the total number of shares issued by the company, as well as 625 727 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.32% of the total number of shares issued by the company.

2. Content of the notifications

2.1 The information mentioned hereafter was identical in both notifications:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in a PDF which is sent separately to this notification.

2.2 The first transparency notification dated 31 July 2018 included the following specific information:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 July 2018.
  • Notified details:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

2.3. The second transparency notification dated 2 August 2018 includes the following specific information:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 31 July 2018.
  • Notified details:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

Investor Relations, UCB

T +32.2.559.94.14 [email protected]

Isabelle Ghellynck,

Investor Relations, UCB

T+32.2.559.9588, [email protected]

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.5 billion in 2017. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 18:10:01 UTC
