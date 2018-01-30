Log in
UDG HEALTHCARE (UDG)
Report
UDG Healthcare : Britain's UDG Healthcare expects 18-21 percent growth in full-year profit

01/30/2018 | 08:58am CET

UDG Healthcare said on Tuesday it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by 18-21 percent in 2018, driven by a strong trading in the first quarter and gains from the U.S tax reform.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, said pre-tax profit in the first quarter of the year was well ahead of last year, helped by recent acquisitions.

UDG reported adjusted earnings per share of 37.1 cents, on a constant currency basis, for the year ended Sept. 30, 2017.

The company, which completed six acquisitions in 2017, said four of those acquisitions were performing in line with its expectations.

UDG said it would gain from a reduction in the headline US federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, adding that its tax rate for 2018 is expected to be 4 percent lower than the 19 percent it had previously expected.

Operating profit at UDG's Ashfield division, which provides clinical and commercialization services and contributed over 60 percent of the total revenue in 2017, was "significantly ahead" of the same quarter last year, the company said.

UDG's second-largest division, Sharp, has seen a significant slowdown in profits since last year, bogged down by weaker demand for its bottled packaging services at the division's U.S. business. Analysts expect the business to pick up by next year.

Dublin-based UDG, formerly known as United Drug, added that underlying profit growth will be largely delivered during the second half of the year.

(Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 318 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 94,5 M
Debt 2018 24,5 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 31,11
P/E ratio 2019 27,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 2 857 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan McAtamney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Gray Chairman
Jez Moulding Group Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Ashfield
Alan Ralph Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDG HEALTHCARE-3.91%2 857
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)10.51%35 265
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE5.24%35 176
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.59%18 244
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.25%14 704
DAVITA9.48%14 497
