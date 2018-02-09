UIL : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 4480E
UIL Limited
09 February 2018
Below is shown the net asset value per share for
UIL Limited
06-Feb-18
LEI: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468
NAV per share (at bid market values) in £ sterling with prior charges at nominal value
pence
Ordinary Shares
Net Asset Value - ex income
256.67
Net Asset Value - cum income
259.75
Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds
UIL Finance Limited
LEI: 213800JPJWZ5P3QJX538
Below is shown the accrued capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference Shares
pence
2018
152.51
2020
127.94
2022
110.34
2024
101.23
All Zero Dividend Preference Shares - Listing Category: Standard - Shares
