UIL Ltd    UTL   BMG9314Y1003

UIL LTD (UTL)
02/09 08:59:59 am
162 GBp   -1.22%
11:11a UIL : Net Asset Value(s)
01/08 UIL : Statement re inside information under MAR
2017 UIL : Net Asset Value(s)
UIL : Net Asset Value(s)

02/09/2018 | 11:11am CET

RNS Number : 4480E

UIL Limited

09 February 2018

Below is shown the net asset value per share for

UIL Limited

06-Feb-18

LEI: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468

NAV per share (at bid market values) in £ sterling with prior charges at nominal value

pence

Ordinary Shares

Net Asset Value - ex income

256.67

Net Asset Value - cum income

259.75

Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

UIL Finance Limited

LEI: 213800JPJWZ5P3QJX538

Below is shown the accrued capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference Shares

pence

2018

152.51

2020

127.94

2022

110.34

2024

101.23

All Zero Dividend Preference Shares - Listing Category: Standard - Shares

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

UIL Limited published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:10:02 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Eric St. Clair Stobart Independent Non-Executive Director
Warren John McLeland Non-Executive Director
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIL LTD0.31%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.25%6 718
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 098
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 666
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.72%2 343
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 165
