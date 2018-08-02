Log in
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED (UKCM)
08/02 09:16:32 am
88 GBp   +0.92%
UK Commercial Property Trust : Dividend

08/02/2018 | 09:19am CEST

Date: 2 August 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2018

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2018, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2018to 30 June 2018, of 0.92 penceper share as per the schedule below. As this dividend relates to the period prior to REIT conversion it is an ordinary dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date - 16 August 2018

Record Date - 17 August 2018

Pay Date - 31 August 2018

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:18:04 UTC
Technical analysis trends UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew L. Wilson Chairman
Kenneth McCullagh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Platts Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Ayre Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Littlejohns Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED-1.58%1 479
EQUINIX INC-1.79%34 378
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.70%24 869
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 210
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.82%15 747
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.61%13 323
