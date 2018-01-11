Log in
UK Mortgages Ltd    UKML

UK MORTGAGES LTD (UKML)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 05:35:23 pm
90.5 GBp   --.--%
06:24p UK MORTGAGES : Interim Dividend
11:33a UK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet October
2017 UK MORTGAGES : s) in Company
01/11/2018 | 06:24pm CET

11 January 2018

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re:      Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the second interim period as follows:

            Ex Dividend Date        18 January 2018
            Record Date                 19 January 2018
            Payment Date              31 January 2018
            Dividend per Share     1.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown             +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
         
 


