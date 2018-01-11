UK Mortgages : Interim Dividend

11 January 2018
UK Mortgages Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the second interim period as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 18 January 2018
Record Date 19 January 2018
Payment Date 31 January 2018
Dividend per Share 1.5 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson