Ukrnafta : Supervisory Board meeting results

On 3 August 2018, the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta met to consider a number of issues pertaining to the business of the company.

The Supervisory Board members approved the new version of the statute for 'Ukrnafta Oilfield Services' of PJSC Ukrnafta. The Supervisory Board also supported the management's proposal to create 'Ukrnafta Transportation' and approved the statute for this new structural unit. The proposed changes envisage consolidation of the transportation services units under the single umbrella with a unified management structure.

The Supervisory Board also made a decision to update valuation of Ukrnafta's assets to be performed by EY by a new reporting date in the future.