UKRNAFTA PAT    UNAF   UA4000117501

UKRNAFTA PAT (UNAF)
Ukrnafta : Supervisory Board meeting results

08/07/2018 | 10:16am CEST

On 3 August 2018, the Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta met to consider a number of issues pertaining to the business of the company.

The Supervisory Board members approved the new version of the statute for 'Ukrnafta Oilfield Services' of PJSC Ukrnafta. The Supervisory Board also supported the management's proposal to create 'Ukrnafta Transportation' and approved the statute for this new structural unit. The proposed changes envisage consolidation of the transportation services units under the single umbrella with a unified management structure.

The Supervisory Board also made a decision to update valuation of Ukrnafta's assets to be performed by EY by a new reporting date in the future.

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Rollins Chairman-Executive Board
Andriy Volodymyrovych Kobolev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iryna Yevets Chief Financial Officer
Robert Whalley Vice President -Technology & Services
Uriel Tzvi Laber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UKRNAFTA PAT229
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.29%278 969
PETROCHINA COMPANY-5.93%196 075
TOTAL19.34%169 040
EQUINOR23.17%87 438
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS31.38%78 624
