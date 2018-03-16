Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ulta Beauty    ULTA

ULTA BEAUTY (ULTA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 09:08:05 pm
222.54 USD   +7.96%
08:35pBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of..
BU
07:48pULTA BEAUTY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
BU
03:26pNASDAQ 100 MOVE : Avgo, ulta
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:35pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of purchasers of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA) (“Ulta” or the “Company”) securities during the period between March 30, 2016, and February 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 1, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Ulta securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price.

According to the complaint, following February 9, 2018 reports that a consumer class action lawsuit had been filed against Ulta alleging that the Company engaged in the widespread repacking of returned cosmetics and re-shelving them, and a February 23, 2018 report by CBS news of statements that Ulta store managers frequently pressured the Company’s employees to clean and resell used products, the value of Ulta shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Ulta securities purchased on or after March 30, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTA BEAUTY
08:35pBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 fr..
BU
07:48pULTA BEAUTY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exc..
BU
03:26pNASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Avgo, ulta
AQ
03:21pS&P 500 MOVERS : Tif, ulta
AQ
03/15ULTA BEAUTY : misses 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
03/15ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15ULTA BEAUTY : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results
BU
03/15ULTA LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
03/15ULTA BEAUTY : Inc to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/14ULTA BEAUTY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:34aAnalysts still positive on Ulta Beauty 
12:42aUlta Beauty's (ULTA) CEO Mary Dillon on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
03/15Ulta Beauty falls after guidance falls short 
03/15Ulta Beauty misses by $0.03, revenue in-line 
03/15MACY'S : Bluemercury, A Return To Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 706 M
EBIT 2019 922 M
Net income 2019 643 M
Finance 2019 434 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,95
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 12 320 M
Chart ULTA BEAUTY
Duration : Period :
Ulta Beauty Technical Analysis Chart | ULTA | US90384S3031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ULTA BEAUTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 263 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Philippin Non-Executive Chairman
Scott M. Settersten CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Michelle Lynn Collins Independent Director
Robert F. DiRomualdo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY-7.83%12 320
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.65%30 685
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 970
NEXT6.96%9 709
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-15.81%7 835
DUFRY-4.38%7 830
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.