Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ulta Beauty    ULTA

ULTA BEAUTY (ULTA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ULTA BEAUTY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Ulta Beauty, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 12:52am CET

NEW YORK, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ulta Beauty, Inc. ("Ulta Beauty" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ULTA).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Ulta Beauty stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ULTA.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulta-beauty-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100000-investing-in-ulta-beauty-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300607691.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTA BEAUTY
12:52aULTA BEAUTY Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exc..
PR
03/02Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul..
BU
03/01ULTA BEAUTY : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for F..
BU
03/01TRANSFORMED : First-timers experience drag for local benefit
AQ
02/28ULTA BEAUTY : New stores are coming to Shoppes at Longwood
AQ
02/28ULTA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces an Investigation on Behalf of U..
BU
02/27BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : is Investigating Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behal..
BU
02/27Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
02/27Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ulta Beauty,..
PR
02/27NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Cmcsa, mchp
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Amazon might have the OS of future retail 
02/28A Turnaround Story Failing To Produce Profits 
02/28ULTA BEAUTY : Good Company, But The Stock Is Heading Down 
02/14Pull-outs from the retail sales report 
02/12Oppenheimer defends Ulta Beauty 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.