ULTA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces an Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (“Ulta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ULTA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2018, media outlets alleged that the Company engaged in the "widespread and surreptitious" practice of repacking returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full price. On this news, Ulta's share price fell $9.07, or 4.15%, to close at $209.48 on February 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ulta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006788/en/