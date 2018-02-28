Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ulta Beauty    ULTA

ULTA BEAUTY (ULTA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ULTA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces an Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 12:36am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (“Ulta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ULTA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2018, media outlets alleged that the Company engaged in the "widespread and surreptitious" practice of repacking returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full price. On this news, Ulta's share price fell $9.07, or 4.15%, to close at $209.48 on February 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ulta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTA BEAUTY
12:36aULTA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces an Investigation on Behalf of U..
BU
02/27BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : is Investigating Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behal..
BU
02/27Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
02/27Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ulta Beauty,..
PR
02/27NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Cmcsa, mchp
AQ
02/27(ULTA) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Encourages Investo..
PR
02/26Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Ulta Beauty, In..
PR
02/26NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Ulta, ttwo
AQ
02/23ULTA BEAUTY : ColourPop Is Coming to Ulta
AQ
02/19ULTA BEAUTY : to occupy old Pier 1 space at Smith Farm Marketplace in Owasso
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Pull-outs from the retail sales report 
02/12Oppenheimer defends Ulta Beauty 
02/12Ulta Beauty falls after WWD report 
02/06Retail stocks attract attention amid market volatility 
02/05EQUITY VERSUS DEBT : A Showdown 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 890 M
EBIT 2018 802 M
Net income 2018 517 M
Finance 2018 290 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,84
P/E ratio 2019 19,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 12 133 M
Chart ULTA BEAUTY
Duration : Period :
Ulta Beauty Technical Analysis Chart | ULTA | US90384S3031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ULTA BEAUTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Philippin Non-Executive Chairman
Scott M. Settersten CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Michelle Lynn Collins Independent Director
Robert F. DiRomualdo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY-8.77%12 133
LUXOTTICA GROUP-2.25%30 192
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 101
NEXT8.93%9 877
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-11.99%8 115
DUFRY-5.28%7 839
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.