ULTA BEAUTY (ULTA)
Ulta Beauty : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2018

03/14/2018 | 03:48pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (''Ulta'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: ULTA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Ulta securities during the period between March 30, 2016, and February 23, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ulta.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 9, 2018, post-market, media outlets reported that a consumer class action lawsuit had been filed against Ulta, alleging that the Company engaged in the ''widespread and surreptitious'' practice of repacking returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full price. On this news, Ulta's share price fell $9.07, or 4.15%, to close at $209.48 on February 12, 2018, the following trading day. On February 16, 2018, the law firm representing the plaintiff in the foregoing lawsuit issued a press release further publicizing the pendency of the lawsuit. On this news, Ulta's share price fell $2.87, or 1.41%, over the following two trading days, closing at $201.13 on February 20, 2018. Then, on February 23, 2018, CBS News published a story on its website entitled ''Former Ulta Beauty employee says she felt pressured to resell used products,'' reporting on statements, initially made on Twitter by at least one former Ulta employee, to the effect that Ulta store managers frequently pressured the Company's employees to clean and resell used products. Following publication of the CBS News article, Ulta's share price dropped $8.18 per share or 3.94%, to close at $198.93 on February 26, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ulta or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ulta you have until May 1, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 886 M
EBIT 2018 801 M
Net income 2018 517 M
Finance 2018 263 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,88
P/E ratio 2019 19,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 12 663 M
Chart ULTA BEAUTY
Duration : Period :
Ulta Beauty Technical Analysis Chart | ULTA | US90384S3031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ULTA BEAUTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 264 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Philippin Non-Executive Chairman
Scott M. Settersten CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Michelle Lynn Collins Independent Director
Robert F. DiRomualdo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY-7.17%12 663
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.92%30 747
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 308
NEXT6.17%9 660
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-12.59%7 965
DUFRY-5.21%7 850
