UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Second Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $55.4 Million or $1.11 Per Diluted Share

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial holding company, announced income from continuing operations for the second quarter 2018 of $55.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $57.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share in the first quarter 2018 (linked quarter) and $44.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2017. The reported GAAP income from continuing operations represents a decrease of 3.7 percent on a linked-quarter basis and an increase of 23.8 percent compared to the second quarter 2017.

Net operating income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to income from continuing operations, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $56.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share for the second quarter 2018, compared to $59.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $44.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2017. These results represent a decrease of 5.1 percent on a linked-quarter basis and an increase of 24.8 percent compared to the second quarter 2017.

Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q2 2018 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 55,424 $ 57,533 $ 44,771 Loss from discontinued operations — (747 ) (1,950 ) Net income 55,424 56,786 42,821 Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 1.11 1.15 0.90 Losses per share from discontinued operations (diluted) — (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Earnings per share (diluted) 1.11 1.14 0.86 Net operating income from continuing operations 56,079 59,062 44,948 Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 1.12 1.18 0.90 GAAP - continuing operations Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.12 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 10.18 10.80 8.69 Efficiency ratio 70.21 68.82 71.02 Non-GAAP - continuing operations Operating return on average assets 1.09 % 1.15 % 0.89 % Operating return on average equity 10.30 11.09 8.72 Operating efficiency ratio 69.88 68.04 70.91

Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) June June YTD YTD 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 112,957 $ 86,747 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (747 ) 255 Net income 112,210 87,002 Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 2.26 1.74 (Losses) earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted) (0.01 ) 0.01 Earnings per share (diluted) 2.25 1.75 Net operating income from continuing operations 115,141 87,228 Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 2.30 1.75 GAAP - continuing operations Return on average assets 1.10 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 10.49 8.64 Efficiency ratio 69.51 71.77 Non-GAAP - continuing operations Operating return on average assets 1.12 % 0.87 % Operating return on average equity 10.69 8.68 Operating efficiency ratio 68.95 71.61

“Highlights for the second quarter included 5.8 percent growth in our loan portfolio, continued positive operating leverage, and a 56 basis point expansion in our loan yields,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our net interest margin expanded 12 basis points and drove a 9.3 percent increase in our net interest income.”

Discussion of results from continuing operations

Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q2 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Net interest income $ 150,226 $ 147,922 $ 137,394 $ 2,304 $ 12,832 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 42,845 44,002 44,811 (1,157 ) (1,966 ) Trading and investment banking 4,653 4,101 6,173 552 (1,520 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 20,722 21,905 22,731 (1,183 ) (2,009 ) Insurance fees and commissions 340 301 513 39 (173 ) Brokerage fees 6,291 6,353 5,889 (62 ) 402 Bankcard fees 17,184 18,123 20,234 (939 ) (3,050 ) Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 228 139 1,280 89 (1,052 ) Other 8,026 10,601 8,675 (2,575 ) (649 ) Total noninterest income $ 100,289 $ 105,525 $ 110,306 $ (5,236 ) $ (10,017 ) Total revenue $ 250,515 $ 253,447 $ 247,700 $ (2,932 ) $ 2,815 Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.19 % 3.12 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 40.03 41.64 44.53

Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, beginning in the first quarter of 2018, net interest margin is computed using net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes; prior period net interest margins are computed using the then-statutory federal income tax rate of 35 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes.

Net interest income

On a linked quarter basis, the 1.6 percent increase in net interest income was driven by a five basis point improvement in net interest margin, one additional day of net interest income, and a 1.4 percent, or $157.9 million, increase in average loans.

Earning asset yields improved 18 basis points from the linked quarter primarily due to improved loan yields of 21 basis points to 4.74 percent, in part driven by favorable re-pricing from recent increases in short-term interest rates and earning asset mix changes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 0.83 percent driven by a 16 basis point increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Total cost of deposits including noninterest-bearing deposits was 45 basis points, an increase of 18 basis points from the linked quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was driven by a 5.8 percent or $632.4 million increase in average loans as well as higher average loan yields, which increased 56 basis points from one year ago, primarily driven by higher interest rates, volume, and mix changes, offset by the impacts of tax reform on tax equivalent income.

For the second quarter 2018, average total assets were $20.6 billion, which is an increase of 1.5 percent over the second quarter 2017.

Noninterest income

Second quarter 2018 noninterest income decreased $5.2 million, or 5.0 percent, on a linked quarter basis largely due to: A $2.6 million decline in other income driven by decreases of $1.8 million in equity earnings on alternative investments and $1.1 million in the fair value of company-owned life insurance. A decrease in trust and securities processing due to a $1.3 million decline in fund servicing revenue. A decrease of $1.2 million in service charges on deposits primarily due to repricing. An increase of $1.0 million in rebates and rewards expense recorded as an offset to bankcard fees driven by higher purchase volume. These impacts were partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in trading and investment banking.



Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2018 decreased $10.0 million, or 9.1 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2017 primarily driven by: A $3.7 million increase in rebates and rewards expense recorded as an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume. A $2.0 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts due to repricing. A $2.0 million decline in fund servicing revenue recorded in trust and securities processing due to customer repricing and losses. A $1.1 million decrease in gains on available-for-sale securities. A $0.9 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to market adjustments from the company’s seed investments in certain Scout funds following the liquidation of such investments at the end of the second quarter of 2017.



Noninterest expense

Summary of Noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q2 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 104,175 $ 107,968 $ 102,773 $ (3,793 ) $ 1,402 Occupancy, net 10,813 10,953 11,061 (140 ) (248 ) Equipment 18,842 18,826 17,956 16 886 Supplies and services 4,146 3,760 4,792 386 (646 ) Marketing and business development 6,184 5,034 5,732 1,150 452 Processing fees 11,537 11,161 10,743 376 794 Legal and consulting 6,460 3,844 6,467 2,616 (7 ) Bankcard 4,165 4,626 5,033 (461 ) (868 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,485 1,562 1,924 (77 ) (439 ) Regulatory fees 3,772 2,905 4,071 867 (299 ) Other 5,639 5,237 6,387 402 (748 ) Total noninterest expense $ 177,218 $ 175,876 $ 176,939 $ 1,342 $ 279

GAAP noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $177.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 0.8 percent, from the linked quarter and $0.3 million, or 0.2 percent, from the second quarter of 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense (as reconciled later in this release) was $176.4 million for the second quarter 2018, an increase of $2.5 million, or 1.4 percent, compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.2 percent, compared to the second quarter 2017.

The linked quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $2.6 million increase in legal and consulting expense partially due to timing of consulting expenses on projects delayed during the first quarter of 2018. Increased marketing and business development expense of $1.2 million related to timing of multiple projects and increased travel expenses. Increased regulatory expense of $0.9 million from a higher assessment base. These impacts were partially offset by a $3.8 million decline in salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by lower payroll taxes and 401(k) expense as compared the first quarter of 2018.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, largely due to a $1.7 million increase in salary and wage expense. $0.9 million increase in equipment expense related to investments for regulatory requirements, cyber security, and the ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems. These impacts were partially offset by a $0.9 million decline in bankcard administrative expenses, and decreases of $0.3 million in derivative expense and $0.5 million in operational losses, both recorded in other expense.



Income Taxes

The company’s effective tax rate was 15.6 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 21.6 percent for the same period in 2017. The decrease is primarily a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, effective on January 1, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Average total assets for the second quarter 2018 were $20.6 billion compared to $20.7 billion for the linked quarter, and $20.3 billion for the same period in 2017.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q2 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Commercial $ 4,478,829 $ 4,456,176 $ 4,597,866 $ 22,653 $ (119,037 ) Asset-based loans 336,710 336,146 242,719 564 93,991 Factoring loans 231,035 223,031 155,528 8,004 75,507 Commercial credit card 191,009 189,891 157,214 1,118 33,795 Real estate - construction 823,169 763,867 802,350 59,302 20,819 Real estate - commercial 3,711,417 3,635,455 3,152,317 75,962 559,100 Real estate - residential 669,177 645,803 592,253 23,374 76,924 Real estate - HELOC 596,025 630,617 682,889 (34,592 ) (86,864 ) Consumer credit card 230,971 223,725 254,552 7,246 (23,581 ) Consumer other 153,427 158,131 139,120 (4,704 ) 14,307 Leases 22,679 23,680 35,250 (1,001 ) (12,571 ) Total loans $ 11,444,448 $ 11,286,522 $ 10,812,058 $ 157,926 $ 632,390

Average loans for the second quarter 2018 increased 1.4 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 5.8 percent compared to second quarter 2017.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q2 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 37,982 $ 38,197 $ 63,945 $ (215 ) $ (25,963 ) U.S. Agencies 2,946 10,360 48,914 (7,414 ) (45,968 ) Mortgage-backed 3,679,835 3,645,891 3,677,797 33,944 2,038 State and political subdivisions 2,330,454 2,453,334 2,478,358 (122,880 ) (147,904 ) Corporates 1,476 8,482 60,508 (7,006 ) (59,032 ) Commercial Paper 7,138 30,955 — (23,817 ) 7,138 Total securities available for sale $ 6,059,831 $ 6,187,219 $ 6,329,522 $ (127,388 ) $ (269,691 ) Securities held to maturity: State and political subdivisions 1,228,849 1,251,771 1,242,519 (22,922 ) (13,670 ) Trading securities 45,538 44,592 75,075 946 (29,537 ) Other securities 66,345 65,560 66,199 785 146 Total securities $ 7,400,563 $ 7,549,142 $ 7,713,315 $ (148,579 ) $ (312,752 )

Average securities available for sale decreased 4.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017, driven by the ongoing reinvestment of cash flows from such securities to fund growth in the loan portfolio.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q2 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,666,364 $ 6,050,997 $ 5,837,602 $ (384,633 ) $ (171,238 ) Interest-bearing demand and savings 9,768,015 9,660,150 8,475,782 107,865 1,292,233 Time deposits 1,032,000 1,047,700 1,258,384 (15,700 ) (226,384 ) Total deposits $ 16,466,379 $ 16,758,847 $ 15,571,768 $ (292,468 ) $ 894,611 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 34.41 % 36.11 % 37.49 %

Average noninterest-bearing deposits declined 6.4 percent on a linked-quarter basis primarily driven by lower balances held by larger commercial customers.

Capital

Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 June 30,

2017 Total equity $ 2,201,812 $ 2,167,386 $ 2,071,119 Book value per common share 43.96 43.31 41.42 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 2,145,616 $ 2,097,691 $ 1,863,359 Tier 1 capital 2,145,616 2,097,691 1,863,359 Total capital 2,315,482 2,269,315 2,031,618 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.56 % 13.36 % 12.22 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.56 13.36 12.22 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.63 14.45 13.32 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.50 10.20 9.28

At June 30, 2018, the company’s risk-based capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.

Asset Quality

Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Net charge-offs - Commercial loans $ 6,137 $ 6,847 $ 2,248 $ 8,961 $ 7,971 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - Real estate loans 1,035 1,512 (242 ) 238 (95 ) Net charge-offs - Consumer credit card loans 1,786 1,849 1,612 1,635 2,079 Net charge-offs - Consumer other loans 46 94 167 74 71 Net charge-offs - Total loans 9,004 10,302 3,785 10,908 10,026 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.14 % 0.40 % 0.37 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 2,883 $ 5,650 $ 3,091 $ 2,088 $ 2,657 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 56,030 $ 67,604 $ 59,142 $ 54,231 $ 51,390 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.48 % 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Provision for loan losses $ 7,000 $ 10,000 $ 6,000 $ 11,500 $ 14,500

Nonperforming loans, defined as restructured loans on nonaccrual and all other nonaccrual loans, decreased $11.6 million from the linked quarter and increased $4.6 million from the prior year period.

Net charge-offs decreased to $9.0 million, or 0.32 percent of average loans, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.37 percent, of average loans in the linked quarter, and $10.0 million, or 0.37 percent, of average loans in the second quarter of 2017.

Provision for loan losses decreased $3.0 million from the linked quarter, consistent with the company’s methodology, which considers the inherent risk in the loan portfolio, as well as other qualitative factors, such as macroeconomic conditions, loan growth, loan impairment changes, loan risk grading changes, and net charge-off levels.

Dividend Declaration

At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about net operating income from continuing operations, operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition- and severance-related items and divestiture costs that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions and divestitures, severance expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. UMB offers personal banking, commercial banking, healthcare services and institutional banking, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and registered investment advisors. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Financial.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 2017 ASSETS Loans $ 11,631,628 $ 10,848,578 Allowance for loan losses (98,298 ) (97,797 ) Net loans 11,533,330 10,750,781 Loans held for sale 3,482 3,443 Investment Securities: Available for sale 6,011,684 6,226,041 Held to maturity 1,204,582 1,279,524 Trading securities 67,091 61,833 Other securities 66,547 65,039 Total investment securities 7,349,904 7,632,437 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 70,346 184,521 Interest-bearing due from banks 113,875 332,090 Cash and due from banks 379,433 379,148 Premises and equipment, net 274,408 276,412 Accrued income 100,133 99,122 Goodwill 180,867 180,867 Other intangibles, net 17,210 24,614 Other assets 508,482 436,421 Discontinued assets - goodwill and other intangibles, net — 53,743 Total assets $ 20,531,470 $ 20,353,599 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,994,426 $ 6,433,339 Interest-bearing demand and savings 9,471,698 8,429,180 Time deposits under $250,000 512,446 569,281 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 407,508 664,866 Total deposits 16,386,078 16,096,666 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,666,158 1,886,370 Long-term debt 78,692 76,083 Accrued expenses and taxes 147,608 161,470 Other liabilities 51,122 61,891 Total liabilities 18,329,658 18,282,480 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,050,660 1,037,898 Retained earnings 1,434,342 1,204,436 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (128,959 ) (23,625 ) Treasury stock (209,288 ) (202,647 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,201,812 2,071,119 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,531,470 $ 20,353,599

Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 135,150 $ 112,724 $ 261,284 $ 219,284 Securities: Taxable interest 20,523 18,441 40,303 37,631 Tax-exempt interest 18,290 18,296 36,993 35,479 Total securities income 38,813 36,737 77,296 73,110 Federal funds and resell agreements 752 711 1,790 1,630 Interest-bearing due from banks 1,056 580 2,636 1,131 Trading securities 709 459 1,139 746 Total interest income 176,480 151,211 344,145 295,901 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 18,334 7,835 32,169 13,801 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 6,666 4,994 11,398 8,463 Other 1,254 988 2,430 1,928 Total interest expense 26,254 13,817 45,997 24,192 Net interest income 150,226 137,394 298,148 271,709 Provision for loan losses 7,000 14,500 17,000 23,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 143,226 122,894 281,148 248,209 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 42,845 44,811 86,847 87,352 Trading and investment banking 4,653 6,173 8,754 13,715 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,722 22,731 42,627 44,806 Insurance fees and commissions 340 513 641 1,159 Brokerage fees 6,291 5,889 12,644 11,266 Bankcard fees 17,184 20,234 35,307 37,986 Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 228 1,280 367 1,748 Other 8,026 8,675 18,627 15,191 Total noninterest income 100,289 110,306 205,814 213,223 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 104,175 102,773 212,143 206,425 Occupancy, net 10,813 11,061 21,766 22,029 Equipment 18,842 17,956 37,668 35,438 Supplies and services 4,146 4,792 7,906 8,886 Marketing and business development 6,184 5,732 11,218 9,873 Processing fees 11,537 10,743 22,698 19,942 Legal and consulting 6,460 6,467 10,304 11,517 Bankcard 4,165 5,033 8,791 9,936 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,485 1,924 3,047 3,970 Regulatory fees 3,772 4,071 6,677 7,904 Other 5,639 6,387 10,876 14,829 Total noninterest expense 177,218 176,939 353,094 350,749 Income before income taxes 66,297 56,261 133,868 110,683 Income tax expense 10,873 11,490 20,911 23,936 Income from continuing operations 55,424 44,771 112,957 86,747 Discontinued Operations (Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes — (2,599 ) (917 ) 308 Income tax (benefit) expense — (649 ) (170 ) 53 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — (1,950 ) (747 ) 255 NET INCOME $ 55,424 $ 42,821 $ 112,210 $ 87,002 PER SHARE DATA Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 1.12 $ 0.91 $ 2.28 $ 1.76 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 Net income – basic 1.12 0.87 2.27 1.77 Diluted: Income from continuing operations 1.11 0.90 2.26 1.74 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 Net income - diluted 1.11 0.86 2.25 1.75 Dividends 0.290 0.255 0.580 0.510 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 49,551,920 49,269,786 49,486,626 49,190,271 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 50,007,022 49,848,903 49,973,992 49,829,193

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 55,424 $ 42,821 $ 112,210 $ 87,002 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net (16,020 ) 35,311 (96,682 ) 57,582 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (228 ) (1,280 ) (367 ) (1,748 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities during the period (16,248 ) 34,031 (97,049 ) 55,834 Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges 910 (1,157 ) 3,112 (911 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,770 (12,340 ) 23,552 (21,006 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income before reclassifications (11,568 ) 20,534 (70,385 ) 33,917 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income — — (13,049 ) — Net current-period other comprehensive (loss) income (11,568 ) 20,534 (83,434 ) 33,917 Comprehensive income $ 43,856 $ 63,355 $ 28,776 $ 120,919

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Common

Stock Capital

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Treasury

Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2017 $ 55,057 $ 1,033,419 $ 1,142,887 $ (57,542 ) $ (211,437 ) $ 1,962,384 Total comprehensive income — — 87,002 33,917 — 120,919 Cash dividends ($0.51 per share) — — (25,453 ) — — (25,453 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (4,279 ) (4,279 ) Issuance of equity awards — (3,929 ) — — 4,401 472 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 6,243 — — — 6,243 Sale of treasury stock — 321 — — 244 565 Exercise of stock options — 1,844 — — 8,424 10,268 Balance - June 30, 2017 $ 55,057 $ 1,037,898 $ 1,204,436 $ (23,625 ) $ (202,647 ) $ 2,071,119 Balance - January 1, 2018 $ 55,057 $ 1,046,095 $ 1,338,110 $ (45,525 ) $ (212,206 ) $ 2,181,531 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — 112,210 (83,434 ) — 28,776 Reclassification of certain tax effects — — 12,917 — — 12,917 Cash dividends ($0.580 per share) — — (29,040 ) — — (29,040 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (6,211 ) (6,211 ) Issuance of equity awards — (2,457 ) — — 2,951 494 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 5,201 — — — 5,201 Sale of treasury stock — 278 — — 275 553 Exercise of stock options — 1,543 — — 5,903 7,446 Cumulative effect adjustments — — 145 — — 145 Balance - June 30, 2018 $ 55,057 $ 1,050,660 $ 1,434,342 $ (128,959 ) $ (209,288 ) $ 2,201,812

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 11,444,448 4.74 % $ 10,812,058 4.18 % Securities: Taxable 3,862,378 2.13 3,997,904 1.85 Tax-exempt 3,492,647 2.66 3,640,336 3.09 Total securities 7,355,025 2.38 7,638,240 2.44 Federal funds and resell agreements 107,343 2.81 150,745 1.89 Interest bearing due from banks 252,292 1.68 252,169 0.92 Trading securities 45,538 6.83 75,075 2.96 Total earning assets 19,204,646 3.79 18,928,287 3.41 Allowance for loan losses (101,801 ) (95,410 ) Other assets 1,516,801 1,482,040 Total assets $ 20,619,646 $ 20,314,917 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,800,015 0.68 % $ 9,734,166 0.32 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,737,383 1.54 2,400,181 0.83 Borrowed funds 78,583 6.40 75,953 5.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,615,981 0.83 12,210,300 0.45 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,666,364 5,837,602 Other liabilities 152,491 199,386 Shareholders' equity 2,184,810 2,067,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,619,646 $ 20,314,917 Net interest spread 2.96 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.24 3.12

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 11,365,921 4.64 % $ 10,686,792 4.14 % Securities: Taxable 3,865,660 2.10 4,097,794 1.85 Tax-exempt 3,563,715 2.65 3,564,319 3.08 Total securities 7,429,375 2.37 7,662,113 2.42 Federal funds and resell agreements 134,009 2.69 194,231 1.69 Interest bearing due from banks 341,469 1.56 280,490 0.81 Trading securities 45,068 5.65 67,809 2.73 Total earning assets 19,315,842 3.70 18,891,435 3.36 Allowance for loan losses (101,652 ) (94,264 ) Other assets 1,468,793 1,477,685 Total assets $ 20,682,983 $ 20,274,856 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,754,187 0.60 % $ 9,689,335 0.29 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,649,758 1.39 2,365,101 0.72 Borrowed funds 78,773 6.22 76,209 5.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,482,718 0.74 12,130,645 0.40 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,857,618 5,917,826 Other liabilities 170,374 200,809 Shareholders' equity 2,172,273 2,025,576 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,682,983 $ 20,274,856 Net interest spread 2.96 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.22 3.10

Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 93,011 $ 16,279 $ 31,111 $ 9,825 $ 150,226 Provision for loan losses 5,139 322 1,539 — 7,000 Noninterest income 19,178 43,411 28,720 8,980 100,289 Noninterest expense 62,859 47,551 54,259 12,549 177,218 Income before taxes 44,191 11,817 4,033 6,256 66,297 Income tax expense 7,246 1,939 662 1,026 10,873 Income from continuing operations $ 36,945 $ 9,878 $ 3,371 $ 5,230 $ 55,424 Average assets $ 9,740,000 $ 3,934,000 $ 4,799,000 $ 2,147,000 $ 20,620,000 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 86,810 $ 12,415 $ 30,615 $ 7,554 $ 137,394 Provision for loan losses 12,114 320 2,066 — 14,500 Noninterest income 21,714 48,161 31,135 9,296 110,306 Noninterest expense 62,545 46,610 56,516 11,268 176,939 Income before taxes 33,865 13,646 3,168 5,582 56,261 Income tax expense 7,188 3,137 106 1,059 11,490 Income from continuing operations $ 26,677 $ 10,509 $ 3,062 $ 4,523 $ 44,771 Average assets $ 9,842,000 $ 3,316,000 $ 5,293,000 $ 1,864,000 $ 20,315,000 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 185,006 $ 32,023 $ 62,003 $ 19,116 $ 298,148 Provision for loan losses 13,117 672 3,211 — 17,000 Noninterest income 39,775 88,830 59,434 17,775 205,814 Noninterest expense 125,131 94,383 109,225 24,355 353,094 Income before taxes 86,533 25,798 9,001 12,536 133,868 Income tax expense 13,516 4,030 1,406 1,959 20,911 Income from continuing operations $ 73,017 $ 21,768 $ 7,595 $ 10,577 $ 112,957 Average assets $ 9,765,000 $ 3,882,000 $ 4,885,000 $ 2,151,000 $ 20,683,000 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 172,108 $ 23,971 $ 60,809 $ 14,821 $ 271,709 Provision for loan losses 18,934 789 3,777 — 23,500 Noninterest income 40,919 93,828 59,671 18,805 213,223 Noninterest expense 125,202 91,362 112,632 21,553 350,749 Income before taxes 68,891 25,648 4,071 12,073 110,683 Income tax expense 14,870 5,456 1,015 2,595 23,936 Income from continuing operations $ 54,021 $ 20,192 $ 3,056 $ 9,478 $ 86,747 Average assets $ 9,730,000 $ 3,391,000 $ 5,317,000 $ 1,837,000 $ 20,275,000

The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following four reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Previously, the company had the following two business segments: Bank and Asset Servicing. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures UMB Financial Corporation Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations: (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 55,424 $ 44,771 112,957 $ 86,747 Adjustments: Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (24 ) 17 (6 ) 17 Severance expense 867 259 2,814 735 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (188 ) (99 ) (624 ) (271 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax) 655 177 2,184 481 Net operating income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 56,079 $ 44,948 $ 115,141 $ 87,228 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 0.90 $ 2.26 $ 1.74 Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense — — — — Severance expense 0.01 — 0.05 0.01 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) — — (0.01 ) — Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.12 $ 0.90 $ 2.30 $ 1.75 GAAP Return on average assets 1.08 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 10.18 8.69 10.49 8.64 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.09 % 0.89 % 1.12 % 0.87 % Operating return on average equity 10.30 8.72 10.69 8.68

Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio

Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Noninterest expense $ 177,218 $ 176,939 $ 353,094 $ 350,749 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax): Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (24 ) 17 (6 ) 17 Severance expense 867 259 2,814 735 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax) 843 276 2,808 752 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 176,375 $ 176,663 $ 350,286 $ 349,997 Noninterest expense $ 177,218 $ 176,939 $ 353,094 $ 350,749 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,485 1,924 3,047 3,970 Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A) $ 175,733 $ 175,015 $ 350,047 $ 346,779 Operating noninterest expense $ 176,375 $ 176,663 $ 350,286 $ 349,997 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,485 1,924 3,047 3,970 Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B) $ 174,890 $ 174,739 $ 347,239 $ 346,027 Net interest income $ 150,226 $ 137,394 $ 298,148 $ 271,709 Noninterest income 100,289 110,306 205,814 213,223 Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 228 1,280 367 1,748 Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A) $ 250,287 $ 246,420 $ 503,595 $ 483,184 Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A) 70.21 % 71.02 % 69.51 % 71.77 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A) 69.88 % 70.91 % 68.95 % 71.61 %

(i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2% for periods beginning after December 31, 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The prior periods were calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 36.0%.

