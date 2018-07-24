UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Second Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $55.4 Million or $1.11 Per Diluted Share
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial holding company,
announced income from continuing operations for the second quarter 2018
of $55.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $57.5 million,
or $1.15 per diluted share in the first quarter 2018 (linked quarter)
and $44.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter
2017. The reported GAAP income from continuing operations represents a
decrease of 3.7 percent on a linked-quarter basis and an increase of
23.8 percent compared to the second quarter 2017.
Net operating income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial
measure reconciled to income from continuing operations, the nearest
comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $56.1 million, or
$1.12 per diluted share for the second quarter 2018, compared to $59.1
million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $44.9
million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2017. These
results represent a decrease of 5.1 percent on a linked-quarter basis
and an increase of 24.8 percent compared to the second quarter 2017.
Summary of quarterly financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q2
Q1
Q2
2018
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
55,424
$
57,533
$
44,771
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(747
)
(1,950
)
Net income
55,424
56,786
42,821
Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
1.11
1.15
0.90
Losses per share from discontinued operations (diluted)
—
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
Earnings per share (diluted)
1.11
1.14
0.86
Net operating income from continuing operations
56,079
59,062
44,948
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
1.12
1.18
0.90
GAAP - continuing operations
Return on average assets
1.08
%
1.12
%
0.88
%
Return on average equity
10.18
10.80
8.69
Efficiency ratio
70.21
68.82
71.02
Non-GAAP - continuing operations
Operating return on average assets
1.09
%
1.15
%
0.89
%
Operating return on average equity
10.30
11.09
8.72
Operating efficiency ratio
69.88
68.04
70.91
Summary of year-to-date financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June
June
YTD
YTD
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
112,957
$
86,747
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
(747
)
255
Net income
112,210
87,002
Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
2.26
1.74
(Losses) earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted)
(0.01
)
0.01
Earnings per share (diluted)
2.25
1.75
Net operating income from continuing operations
115,141
87,228
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
2.30
1.75
GAAP - continuing operations
Return on average assets
1.10
%
0.86
%
Return on average equity
10.49
8.64
Efficiency ratio
69.51
71.77
Non-GAAP - continuing operations
Operating return on average assets
1.12
%
0.87
%
Operating return on average equity
10.69
8.68
Operating efficiency ratio
68.95
71.61
“Highlights for the second quarter included 5.8 percent growth in our
loan portfolio, continued positive operating leverage, and a 56 basis
point expansion in our loan yields,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman and
chief executive officer. “Our net interest margin expanded 12 basis
points and drove a 9.3 percent increase in our net interest income.”
Discussion of results from continuing operations
Summary of revenue
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q2
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Net interest income
$
150,226
$
147,922
$
137,394
$
2,304
$
12,832
Noninterest income:
Trust and securities processing
42,845
44,002
44,811
(1,157
)
(1,966
)
Trading and investment banking
4,653
4,101
6,173
552
(1,520
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
20,722
21,905
22,731
(1,183
)
(2,009
)
Insurance fees and commissions
340
301
513
39
(173
)
Brokerage fees
6,291
6,353
5,889
(62
)
402
Bankcard fees
17,184
18,123
20,234
(939
)
(3,050
)
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
228
139
1,280
89
(1,052
)
Other
8,026
10,601
8,675
(2,575
)
(649
)
Total noninterest income
$
100,289
$
105,525
$
110,306
$
(5,236
)
$
(10,017
)
Total revenue
$
250,515
$
253,447
$
247,700
$
(2,932
)
$
2,815
Net interest margin
3.24
%
3.19
%
3.12
%
Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue
40.03
41.64
44.53
Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, beginning in
the first quarter of 2018, net interest margin is computed using net
interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis
assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where
applicable, state income taxes; prior period net interest margins are
computed using the then-statutory federal income tax rate of 35 percent
and, where applicable, state income taxes.
Net interest income
On a linked quarter basis, the 1.6 percent increase in net interest
income was driven by a five basis point improvement in net interest
margin, one additional day of net interest income, and a 1.4 percent,
or $157.9 million, increase in average loans.
Earning asset yields improved 18 basis points from the linked quarter
primarily due to improved loan yields of 21 basis points to 4.74
percent, in part driven by favorable re-pricing from recent increases
in short-term interest rates and earning asset mix changes. The cost
of interest-bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 0.83
percent driven by a 16 basis point increase in cost of
interest-bearing deposits. Total cost of deposits including
noninterest-bearing deposits was 45 basis points, an increase of 18
basis points from the linked quarter.
On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was
driven by a 5.8 percent or $632.4 million increase in average loans as
well as higher average loan yields, which increased 56 basis points
from one year ago, primarily driven by higher interest rates, volume,
and mix changes, offset by the impacts of tax reform on tax equivalent
income.
For the second quarter 2018, average total assets were $20.6 billion,
which is an increase of 1.5 percent over the second quarter 2017.
Noninterest income
Second quarter 2018 noninterest income decreased $5.2 million, or 5.0
percent, on a linked quarter basis largely due to:
A $2.6 million decline in other income driven by decreases of $1.8
million in equity earnings on alternative investments and $1.1
million in the fair value of company-owned life insurance.
A decrease in trust and securities processing due to a $1.3
million decline in fund servicing revenue.
A decrease of $1.2 million in service charges on deposits
primarily due to repricing.
An increase of $1.0 million in rebates and rewards expense
recorded as an offset to bankcard fees driven by higher purchase
volume.
These impacts were partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million
in trading and investment banking.
Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2018 decreased $10.0
million, or 9.1 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2017
primarily driven by:
A $3.7 million increase in rebates and rewards expense recorded as
an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume.
A $2.0 million decrease in service charges on deposit accounts due
to repricing.
A $2.0 million decline in fund servicing revenue recorded in trust
and securities processing due to customer repricing and losses.
A $1.1 million decrease in gains on available-for-sale securities.
A $0.9 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to
market adjustments from the company’s seed investments in certain
Scout funds following the liquidation of such investments at the
end of the second quarter of 2017.
Noninterest expense
Summary of Noninterest expense
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q2
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Salaries and employee benefits
$
104,175
$
107,968
$
102,773
$
(3,793
)
$
1,402
Occupancy, net
10,813
10,953
11,061
(140
)
(248
)
Equipment
18,842
18,826
17,956
16
886
Supplies and services
4,146
3,760
4,792
386
(646
)
Marketing and business development
6,184
5,034
5,732
1,150
452
Processing fees
11,537
11,161
10,743
376
794
Legal and consulting
6,460
3,844
6,467
2,616
(7
)
Bankcard
4,165
4,626
5,033
(461
)
(868
)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,485
1,562
1,924
(77
)
(439
)
Regulatory fees
3,772
2,905
4,071
867
(299
)
Other
5,639
5,237
6,387
402
(748
)
Total noninterest expense
$
177,218
$
175,876
$
176,939
$
1,342
$
279
GAAP noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $177.2
million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 0.8 percent, from the linked
quarter and $0.3 million, or 0.2 percent, from the second quarter of
2017.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense (as reconciled
later in this release) was $176.4 million for the second quarter 2018,
an increase of $2.5 million, or 1.4 percent, compared to the linked
quarter, and a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.2 percent, compared to
the second quarter 2017.
The linked quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
A $2.6 million increase in legal and consulting expense partially
due to timing of consulting expenses on projects delayed during
the first quarter of 2018.
Increased marketing and business development expense of $1.2
million related to timing of multiple projects and increased
travel expenses.
Increased regulatory expense of $0.9 million from a higher
assessment base.
These impacts were partially offset by a $3.8 million decline in
salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by lower payroll
taxes and 401(k) expense as compared the first quarter of 2018.
The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
A $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, largely
due to a $1.7 million increase in salary and wage expense.
$0.9 million increase in equipment expense related to investments
for regulatory requirements, cyber security, and the ongoing
modernization of the company’s core systems.
These impacts were partially offset by a $0.9 million decline in
bankcard administrative expenses, and decreases of $0.3 million in
derivative expense and $0.5 million in operational losses, both
recorded in other expense.
Income Taxes
The company’s effective tax rate was 15.6 percent for the six months
ended June 30, 2018 compared to 21.6 percent for the same period in
2017. The decrease is primarily a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from
35 percent, effective on January 1, 2018.
Balance Sheet
Average total assets for the second quarter 2018 were $20.6 billion
compared to $20.7 billion for the linked quarter, and $20.3 billion
for the same period in 2017.
Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q2
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Commercial
$
4,478,829
$
4,456,176
$
4,597,866
$
22,653
$
(119,037
)
Asset-based loans
336,710
336,146
242,719
564
93,991
Factoring loans
231,035
223,031
155,528
8,004
75,507
Commercial credit card
191,009
189,891
157,214
1,118
33,795
Real estate - construction
823,169
763,867
802,350
59,302
20,819
Real estate - commercial
3,711,417
3,635,455
3,152,317
75,962
559,100
Real estate - residential
669,177
645,803
592,253
23,374
76,924
Real estate - HELOC
596,025
630,617
682,889
(34,592
)
(86,864
)
Consumer credit card
230,971
223,725
254,552
7,246
(23,581
)
Consumer other
153,427
158,131
139,120
(4,704
)
14,307
Leases
22,679
23,680
35,250
(1,001
)
(12,571
)
Total loans
$
11,444,448
$
11,286,522
$
10,812,058
$
157,926
$
632,390
Average loans for the second quarter 2018 increased 1.4 percent on a
linked-quarter basis and 5.8 percent compared to second quarter 2017.
Summary of average securities - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q2
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Securities available for sale:
U.S. Treasury
$
37,982
$
38,197
$
63,945
$
(215
)
$
(25,963
)
U.S. Agencies
2,946
10,360
48,914
(7,414
)
(45,968
)
Mortgage-backed
3,679,835
3,645,891
3,677,797
33,944
2,038
State and political subdivisions
2,330,454
2,453,334
2,478,358
(122,880
)
(147,904
)
Corporates
1,476
8,482
60,508
(7,006
)
(59,032
)
Commercial Paper
7,138
30,955
—
(23,817
)
7,138
Total securities available for sale
$
6,059,831
$
6,187,219
$
6,329,522
$
(127,388
)
$
(269,691
)
Securities held to maturity:
State and political subdivisions
1,228,849
1,251,771
1,242,519
(22,922
)
(13,670
)
Trading securities
45,538
44,592
75,075
946
(29,537
)
Other securities
66,345
65,560
66,199
785
146
Total securities
$
7,400,563
$
7,549,142
$
7,713,315
$
(148,579
)
$
(312,752
)
Average securities available for sale decreased 4.3 percent compared
to the second quarter of 2017, driven by the ongoing reinvestment of
cash flows from such securities to fund growth in the loan portfolio.
Summary of average deposits - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q2
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
5,666,364
$
6,050,997
$
5,837,602
$
(384,633
)
$
(171,238
)
Interest-bearing demand and savings
9,768,015
9,660,150
8,475,782
107,865
1,292,233
Time deposits
1,032,000
1,047,700
1,258,384
(15,700
)
(226,384
)
Total deposits
$
16,466,379
$
16,758,847
$
15,571,768
$
(292,468
)
$
894,611
Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total
34.41
%
36.11
%
37.49
%
Average noninterest-bearing deposits declined 6.4 percent on a
linked-quarter basis primarily driven by lower balances held by larger
commercial customers.
Capital
Capital information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Total equity
$
2,201,812
$
2,167,386
$
2,071,119
Book value per common share
43.96
43.31
41.42
Regulatory capital:
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$
2,145,616
$
2,097,691
$
1,863,359
Tier 1 capital
2,145,616
2,097,691
1,863,359
Total capital
2,315,482
2,269,315
2,031,618
Regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.56
%
13.36
%
12.22
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.56
13.36
12.22
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.63
14.45
13.32
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.50
10.20
9.28
At June 30, 2018, the company’s risk-based capital ratios presented in
the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory
thresholds.
Asset Quality
Credit quality
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Net charge-offs - Commercial loans
$
6,137
$
6,847
$
2,248
$
8,961
$
7,971
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - Real estate loans
1,035
1,512
(242
)
238
(95
)
Net charge-offs - Consumer credit card loans
1,786
1,849
1,612
1,635
2,079
Net charge-offs - Consumer other loans
46
94
167
74
71
Net charge-offs - Total loans
9,004
10,302
3,785
10,908
10,026
Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans
0.32
%
0.37
%
0.14
%
0.40
%
0.37
%
Loans over 90 days past due
$
2,883
$
5,650
$
3,091
$
2,088
$
2,657
Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Nonaccrual and restructured loans
$
56,030
$
67,604
$
59,142
$
54,231
$
51,390
Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans
0.48
%
0.59
%
0.52
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
Provision for loan losses
$
7,000
$
10,000
$
6,000
$
11,500
$
14,500
Nonperforming loans, defined as restructured loans on nonaccrual and
all other nonaccrual loans, decreased $11.6 million from the linked
quarter and increased $4.6 million from the prior year period.
Net charge-offs decreased to $9.0 million, or 0.32 percent of average
loans, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.37 percent, of average loans in
the linked quarter, and $10.0 million, or 0.37 percent, of average
loans in the second quarter of 2017.
Provision for loan losses decreased $3.0 million from the linked
quarter, consistent with the company’s methodology, which considers
the inherent risk in the loan portfolio, as well as other qualitative
factors, such as macroeconomic conditions, loan growth, loan
impairment changes, loan risk grading changes, and net charge-off
levels.
Dividend Declaration
At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors
declared a $0.29 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on October
1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September
10, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In this release, we provide information about net operating income from
continuing operations, operating earnings per share from continuing
operations - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity
(operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA),
operating noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio, all of
which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the
results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting
principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in
isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences
between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income,
operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest
expense, and operating efficiency ratio – and the nearest comparable
GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The
company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the
reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for
acquisition- and severance-related items and divestiture costs that
management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating
performance.
Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net
income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to
acquisitions and divestitures, severance expense, and the cumulative tax
impact of these adjustments.
Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported,
adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the
non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating
ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations,
divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the
relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income
from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for
the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant
period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the
pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating
efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest
expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the
company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus
noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for
sale, net).
Consolidated Balance Sheets
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Loans
$
11,631,628
$
10,848,578
Allowance for loan losses
(98,298
)
(97,797
)
Net loans
11,533,330
10,750,781
Loans held for sale
3,482
3,443
Investment Securities:
Available for sale
6,011,684
6,226,041
Held to maturity
1,204,582
1,279,524
Trading securities
67,091
61,833
Other securities
66,547
65,039
Total investment securities
7,349,904
7,632,437
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
70,346
184,521
Interest-bearing due from banks
113,875
332,090
Cash and due from banks
379,433
379,148
Premises and equipment, net
274,408
276,412
Accrued income
100,133
99,122
Goodwill
180,867
180,867
Other intangibles, net
17,210
24,614
Other assets
508,482
436,421
Discontinued assets - goodwill and other intangibles, net
—
53,743
Total assets
$
20,531,470
$
20,353,599
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
5,994,426
$
6,433,339
Interest-bearing demand and savings
9,471,698
8,429,180
Time deposits under $250,000
512,446
569,281
Time deposits of $250,000 or more
407,508
664,866
Total deposits
16,386,078
16,096,666
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,666,158
1,886,370
Long-term debt
78,692
76,083
Accrued expenses and taxes
147,608
161,470
Other liabilities
51,122
61,891
Total liabilities
18,329,658
18,282,480
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
55,057
55,057
Capital surplus
1,050,660
1,037,898
Retained earnings
1,434,342
1,204,436
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(128,959
)
(23,625
)
Treasury stock
(209,288
)
(202,647
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,201,812
2,071,119
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,531,470
$
20,353,599
Consolidated Statements of Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
135,150
$
112,724
$
261,284
$
219,284
Securities:
Taxable interest
20,523
18,441
40,303
37,631
Tax-exempt interest
18,290
18,296
36,993
35,479
Total securities income
38,813
36,737
77,296
73,110
Federal funds and resell agreements
752
711
1,790
1,630
Interest-bearing due from banks
1,056
580
2,636
1,131
Trading securities
709
459
1,139
746
Total interest income
176,480
151,211
344,145
295,901
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
18,334
7,835
32,169
13,801
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
6,666
4,994
11,398
8,463
Other
1,254
988
2,430
1,928
Total interest expense
26,254
13,817
45,997
24,192
Net interest income
150,226
137,394
298,148
271,709
Provision for loan losses
7,000
14,500
17,000
23,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
143,226
122,894
281,148
248,209
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust and securities processing
42,845
44,811
86,847
87,352
Trading and investment banking
4,653
6,173
8,754
13,715
Service charges on deposit accounts
20,722
22,731
42,627
44,806
Insurance fees and commissions
340
513
641
1,159
Brokerage fees
6,291
5,889
12,644
11,266
Bankcard fees
17,184
20,234
35,307
37,986
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
228
1,280
367
1,748
Other
8,026
8,675
18,627
15,191
Total noninterest income
100,289
110,306
205,814
213,223
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
104,175
102,773
212,143
206,425
Occupancy, net
10,813
11,061
21,766
22,029
Equipment
18,842
17,956
37,668
35,438
Supplies and services
4,146
4,792
7,906
8,886
Marketing and business development
6,184
5,732
11,218
9,873
Processing fees
11,537
10,743
22,698
19,942
Legal and consulting
6,460
6,467
10,304
11,517
Bankcard
4,165
5,033
8,791
9,936
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,485
1,924
3,047
3,970
Regulatory fees
3,772
4,071
6,677
7,904
Other
5,639
6,387
10,876
14,829
Total noninterest expense
177,218
176,939
353,094
350,749
Income before income taxes
66,297
56,261
133,868
110,683
Income tax expense
10,873
11,490
20,911
23,936
Income from continuing operations
55,424
44,771
112,957
86,747
Discontinued Operations
(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes
—
(2,599
)
(917
)
308
Income tax (benefit) expense
—
(649
)
(170
)
53
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
—
(1,950
)
(747
)
255
NET INCOME
$
55,424
$
42,821
$
112,210
$
87,002
PER SHARE DATA
Basic:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.12
$
0.91
$
2.28
$
1.76
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
—
(0.04
)
(0.01
)
0.01
Net income – basic
1.12
0.87
2.27
1.77
Diluted:
Income from continuing operations
1.11
0.90
2.26
1.74
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
—
(0.04
)
(0.01
)
0.01
Net income - diluted
1.11
0.86
2.25
1.75
Dividends
0.290
0.255
0.580
0.510
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
49,551,920
49,269,786
49,486,626
49,190,271
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
50,007,022
49,848,903
49,973,992
49,829,193
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
55,424
$
42,821
$
112,210
$
87,002
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities:
Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net
(16,020
)
35,311
(96,682
)
57,582
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
(228
)
(1,280
)
(367
)
(1,748
)
Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities during the
period
(16,248
)
34,031
(97,049
)
55,834
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges
910
(1,157
)
3,112
(911
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,770
(12,340
)
23,552
(21,006
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income before reclassifications
(11,568
)
20,534
(70,385
)
33,917
Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income
—
—
(13,049
)
—
Net current-period other comprehensive (loss) income
(11,568
)
20,534
(83,434
)
33,917
Comprehensive income
$
43,856
$
63,355
$
28,776
$
120,919
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Common Stock
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
Treasury Stock
Total
Balance - January 1, 2017
$
55,057
$
1,033,419
$
1,142,887
$
(57,542
)
$
(211,437
)
$
1,962,384
Total comprehensive income
—
—
87,002
33,917
—
120,919
Cash dividends ($0.51 per share)
—
—
(25,453
)
—
—
(25,453
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(4,279
)
(4,279
)
Issuance of equity awards
—
(3,929
)
—
—
4,401
472
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
6,243
—
—
—
6,243
Sale of treasury stock
—
321
—
—
244
565
Exercise of stock options
—
1,844
—
—
8,424
10,268
Balance - June 30, 2017
$
55,057
$
1,037,898
$
1,204,436
$
(23,625
)
$
(202,647
)
$
2,071,119
Balance - January 1, 2018
$
55,057
$
1,046,095
$
1,338,110
$
(45,525
)
$
(212,206
)
$
2,181,531
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
112,210
(83,434
)
—
28,776
Reclassification of certain tax effects
—
—
12,917
—
—
12,917
Cash dividends ($0.580 per share)
—
—
(29,040
)
—
—
(29,040
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(6,211
)
(6,211
)
Issuance of equity awards
—
(2,457
)
—
—
2,951
494
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
5,201
—
—
—
5,201
Sale of treasury stock
—
278
—
—
275
553
Exercise of stock options
—
1,543
—
—
5,903
7,446
Cumulative effect adjustments
—
—
145
—
—
145
Balance - June 30, 2018
$
55,057
$
1,050,660
$
1,434,342
$
(128,959
)
$
(209,288
)
$
2,201,812
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
11,444,448
4.74
%
$
10,812,058
4.18
%
Securities:
Taxable
3,862,378
2.13
3,997,904
1.85
Tax-exempt
3,492,647
2.66
3,640,336
3.09
Total securities
7,355,025
2.38
7,638,240
2.44
Federal funds and resell agreements
107,343
2.81
150,745
1.89
Interest bearing due from banks
252,292
1.68
252,169
0.92
Trading securities
45,538
6.83
75,075
2.96
Total earning assets
19,204,646
3.79
18,928,287
3.41
Allowance for loan losses
(101,801
)
(95,410
)
Other assets
1,516,801
1,482,040
Total assets
$
20,619,646
$
20,314,917
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
10,800,015
0.68
%
$
9,734,166
0.32
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,737,383
1.54
2,400,181
0.83
Borrowed funds
78,583
6.40
75,953
5.22
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,615,981
0.83
12,210,300
0.45
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,666,364
5,837,602
Other liabilities
152,491
199,386
Shareholders' equity
2,184,810
2,067,629
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,619,646
$
20,314,917
Net interest spread
2.96
%
2.96
%
Net interest margin
3.24
3.12
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
11,365,921
4.64
%
$
10,686,792
4.14
%
Securities:
Taxable
3,865,660
2.10
4,097,794
1.85
Tax-exempt
3,563,715
2.65
3,564,319
3.08
Total securities
7,429,375
2.37
7,662,113
2.42
Federal funds and resell agreements
134,009
2.69
194,231
1.69
Interest bearing due from banks
341,469
1.56
280,490
0.81
Trading securities
45,068
5.65
67,809
2.73
Total earning assets
19,315,842
3.70
18,891,435
3.36
Allowance for loan losses
(101,652
)
(94,264
)
Other assets
1,468,793
1,477,685
Total assets
$
20,682,983
$
20,274,856
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
10,754,187
0.60
%
$
9,689,335
0.29
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,649,758
1.39
2,365,101
0.72
Borrowed funds
78,773
6.22
76,209
5.10
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,482,718
0.74
12,130,645
0.40
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,857,618
5,917,826
Other liabilities
170,374
200,809
Shareholders' equity
2,172,273
2,025,576
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,682,983
$
20,274,856
Net interest spread
2.96
%
2.96
%
Net interest margin
3.22
3.10
Business Segment Information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
93,011
$
16,279
$
31,111
$
9,825
$
150,226
Provision for loan losses
5,139
322
1,539
—
7,000
Noninterest income
19,178
43,411
28,720
8,980
100,289
Noninterest expense
62,859
47,551
54,259
12,549
177,218
Income before taxes
44,191
11,817
4,033
6,256
66,297
Income tax expense
7,246
1,939
662
1,026
10,873
Income from continuing operations
$
36,945
$
9,878
$
3,371
$
5,230
$
55,424
Average assets
$
9,740,000
$
3,934,000
$
4,799,000
$
2,147,000
$
20,620,000
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
86,810
$
12,415
$
30,615
$
7,554
$
137,394
Provision for loan losses
12,114
320
2,066
—
14,500
Noninterest income
21,714
48,161
31,135
9,296
110,306
Noninterest expense
62,545
46,610
56,516
11,268
176,939
Income before taxes
33,865
13,646
3,168
5,582
56,261
Income tax expense
7,188
3,137
106
1,059
11,490
Income from continuing operations
$
26,677
$
10,509
$
3,062
$
4,523
$
44,771
Average assets
$
9,842,000
$
3,316,000
$
5,293,000
$
1,864,000
$
20,315,000
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
185,006
$
32,023
$
62,003
$
19,116
$
298,148
Provision for loan losses
13,117
672
3,211
—
17,000
Noninterest income
39,775
88,830
59,434
17,775
205,814
Noninterest expense
125,131
94,383
109,225
24,355
353,094
Income before taxes
86,533
25,798
9,001
12,536
133,868
Income tax expense
13,516
4,030
1,406
1,959
20,911
Income from continuing operations
$
73,017
$
21,768
$
7,595
$
10,577
$
112,957
Average assets
$
9,765,000
$
3,882,000
$
4,885,000
$
2,151,000
$
20,683,000
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
172,108
$
23,971
$
60,809
$
14,821
$
271,709
Provision for loan losses
18,934
789
3,777
—
23,500
Noninterest income
40,919
93,828
59,671
18,805
213,223
Noninterest expense
125,202
91,362
112,632
21,553
350,749
Income before taxes
68,891
25,648
4,071
12,073
110,683
Income tax expense
14,870
5,456
1,015
2,595
23,936
Income from continuing operations
$
54,021
$
20,192
$
3,056
$
9,478
$
86,747
Average assets
$
9,730,000
$
3,391,000
$
5,317,000
$
1,837,000
$
20,275,000
The company has strategically aligned its operations into the
following four reportable segments:Commercial Banking,
Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services.Senior
executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results
produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to
allocate resources and assess performance for individual business
segments.Previously, the company had the following two business
segments:Bank and Asset Servicing.The company’s
reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and
service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied
consistently between periods.For comparability purposes, amounts
in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at June 30, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
UMB Financial Corporation
Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)
$
55,424
$
44,771
112,957
$
86,747
Adjustments:
Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense
(24
)
17
(6
)
17
Severance expense
867
259
2,814
735
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(188
)
(99
)
(624
)
(271
)
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)
655
177
2,184
481
Net operating income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
$
56,079
$
44,948
$
115,141
$
87,228
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (GAAP)
$
1.11
$
0.90
$
2.26
$
1.74
Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense
—
—
—
—
Severance expense
0.01
—
0.05
0.01
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
—
—
(0.01
)
—
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
(Non-GAAP)
$
1.12
$
0.90
$
2.30
$
1.75
GAAP
Return on average assets
1.08
%
0.88
%
1.10
%
0.86
%
Return on average equity
10.18
8.69
10.49
8.64
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
1.09
%
0.89
%
1.12
%
0.87
%
Operating return on average equity
10.30
8.72
10.69
8.68
Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP
reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Noninterest expense
$
177,218
$
176,939
$
353,094
$
350,749
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax):
Acquisition and divestiture (income) expense
(24
)
17
(6
)
17
Severance expense
867
259
2,814
735
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax)
843
276
2,808
752
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
176,375
$
176,663
$
350,286
$
349,997
Noninterest expense
$
177,218
$
176,939
$
353,094
$
350,749
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,485
1,924
3,047
3,970
Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles
(Non-GAAP) (numerator A)
$
175,733
$
175,015
$
350,047
$
346,779
Operating noninterest expense
$
176,375
$
176,663
$
350,286
$
349,997
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,485
1,924
3,047
3,970
Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles
(Non-GAAP) (numerator B)
$
174,890
$
174,739
$
347,239
$
346,027
Net interest income
$
150,226
$
137,394
$
298,148
$
271,709
Noninterest income
100,289
110,306
205,814
213,223
Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
228
1,280
367
1,748
Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A)
$
250,287
$
246,420
$
503,595
$
483,184
Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A)
70.21
%
71.02
%
69.51
%
71.77
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A)
69.88
%
70.91
%
68.95
%
71.61
%
(i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2% for
periods beginning after December 31, 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act. The prior periods were calculated using the company’s
marginal tax rate of 36.0%.