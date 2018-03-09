UMH Properties, Inc : UMH Properties, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
03/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 9, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/331.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 M
EBIT 2018 21,7 M
Net income 2018 -3,27 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,90%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 426 M
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | UMH | US9030021037 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel A. Landy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Anna T. Chew Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Michael P. Landy Director
James E. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC-18.12%426
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-12.58%22 026
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-8.62%21 444
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-4.10%15 463
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-14.80%9 894
UDR INC.-12.05%9 232
