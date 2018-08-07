Umicore : - Interim dividend to be paid on 28 August

As previously announced on 31 July 2018, the Board of Directors approved a gross interim dividend of € 0.35 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) - i.e. half of the dividend paid in respect of 2017 earnings. This represents a dividend of € 0.245 net of withholding tax.

The interim dividend will be paid out on Tuesday 28 August 2018.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday 24 August 2018. The record date will be Monday 27 August 2018.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2018 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank

Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2

1080 Brussels

More information can be found on:

http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 [email protected]

