UMICORE SA (UMI)

UMICORE SA (UMI)
End-of-day quote  - 10/13
75.25 EUR   +0.23%
Umicore : - Interim dividend to be paid on 28 August

08/07/2018 | 08:31am CEST

As previously announced on 31 July 2018, the Board of Directors approved a gross interim dividend of € 0.35 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) - i.e. half of the dividend paid in respect of 2017 earnings. This represents a dividend of € 0.245 net of withholding tax.

The interim dividend will be paid out on Tuesday 28 August 2018.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday 24 August 2018. The record date will be Monday 27 August 2018.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2018 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank                                                                
Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2                                  
1080   Brussels

More information can be found on:                            
http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68                              [email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Umicore via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 452 M
EBIT 2018 525 M
Net income 2018 348 M
Debt 2018 626 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 35,02
P/E ratio 2019 29,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,78x
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 12 428 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Grynberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Filip Platteeuw Chief Financial Officer
Denis Goffaux Chief Technology Officer
Ines Kolmsee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMICORE SA38.97%14 356
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC14.09%20 634
UMICORE27.84%14 556
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-16.20%8 645
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%6 136
STERICYCLE-8.62%5 295
