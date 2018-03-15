Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, Inc., today announced that in light of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per common share. This represents an increase of 11.1% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2018.



About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon, and Pivotus Ventures, an innovation studio headquartered in Silicon Valley focused on creating key technologies and business models that transform finance and commerce. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Contacts:

